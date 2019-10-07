Lysol® And Sarah Michelle Gellar Partner To Help Keep Schools Healthy And Curb The Spread Of Illness In Classrooms Nationwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year 60 million school days1 are missed by children nationwide due to preventable illnesses like cold and flu, taking away the wonder of learning and lasting experiences they gain in the classroom. To help ensure that children are engaging in the classroom to learn, grow and thrive, Lysol® today officially announced the launch of the 'Here for Healthy Schools' campaign to introduce its mission: curbing the spread of illness in classrooms. To emphasize the importance of preventing the spread of germs and illness and the perpetual abundance of illness-related absenteeism, Lysol is partnering with Sarah Michelle Gellar, actress, entrepreneur and mother of two school-aged children, who understands first-hand the importance of keeping children healthy and in school.

"Growing up with a mother who was a teacher, and now with two school-aged children of my own, I've seen the importance of keeping students healthy so that they can be present in the classroom for valuable lessons and to create lasting friendships," said Sarah Michelle Gellar. "I am proud to partner with Lysol, a brand committed to helping protect children from illness and keeping schools healthy."

In support of its mission, this school year Lysol is expanding its partnership with Kinsa, maker of the first FDA-cleared smart thermometer, with a $1.5 million investment to provide smart thermometers to 1,300 schools across the country. Kinsa smart thermometers and the connected mobile app give nurses a dedicated platform to help parents anonymously understand which illnesses are circulating through schools and the ability to post messages so that teachers and parents can track symptoms and illnesses among students in real time and guide them through next steps.

"At Lysol, we aim to help educate and inform parents and schools so that they can work to reduce the rate of illness in classrooms," said Ferran Rousaud, Marketing Director, Lysol. "The impact of sick days is wide-ranging for both parents and students, and we are proud to continue our efforts to prevent sick days and promote healthy habits among children."

Lysol is also building on its commitment to promoting healthy habits by partnering with Nickelodeon to expand the Lysol Healthy Habits program and introduce "Slime School," an interactive online curriculum that encourages healthy habits at school and at home. The new "Slime School" will include redesigned lesson plans, animated videos promoting healthy behaviors, and age-appropriate printables for teachers and parents to use with kids. Developed in partnership with the National Education Association (NEA) and National Parent Teacher Association (PTA), with messaging support from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Lysol Healthy Habits program includes 30 interactive and downloadable activities and lesson plans for teachers and parents of children grades K-5, to help them build illness-prevention habits.

To ensure teachers have the supplies they need in the classroom to combat harmful germs, Lysol is also continuing its partnership with Box Tops for Education – through which it has donated more than $2.5 million to-date to schools across the country over the past three years – and will continue to serve as a sponsor of the WebMD Cold & Flu Map, which helps parents and schools keep their finger on the pulse of cold and flu activity nationwide.

For more information on the Lysol mission and the Healthy Habits Program, visit Lysol.com/here.

About RB

RB is the global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by a purpose of providing innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, its global brands help people live healthier, happier lives.

RB has world leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Lysol, Mucinex, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Finish, Air Wick, Durex, Clearasil, Veet, Woolite, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Scholl, Dettol, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Vanish, and Calgon.

RB's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 employees worldwide.

For more information visit http://www.rb.com/us/.

*RB is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

About Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winning actress known for her starring roles in film and television. In October 2015, Gellar stepped into a new role as entrepreneur, co-founding the organic modern baking company Foodstirs. She is also the Author of Stirring Up Fun with Food, filled with over 100 recipes and food-crafting ideas to be creative in the kitchen. Next up, Gellar will star in and executive produce the dramedy, Other People's Houses for Fox, as well as a new limited series Sometimes I Lie, which she will also executive produce along with Ellen DeGeneres. Off screen, Gellar lends her time and support to child and hunger organizations as an advocate and activist. She works closely with No Kid Hungry and Good+ Foundation and is one of the UN Women's 6 Champions for Innovation.



About Kinsa

Kinsa's mission is to help individuals and communities stop the spread of infectious illness.

To achieve this mission, Kinsa has built a communication network that connects more than a million users with a free app, email alerts, and the first device used when illness is suspected -- a thermometer.

Kinsa studies the unique features of an illness and incorporates what's circulating nearby to offer personalized guidance from symptom onset through recovery. By analyzing geographic illness trends, Kinsa quickly identifies at-risk areas and mobilizes the organizations that can help stop the spread.

Kinsa has won numerous awards, including the Grand Prize in Medical Innovation by the Cleveland Clinic, is doctor recommended, and is available in more than 5,000 retail locations in the US and Canada. www.kinsahealth.com.

