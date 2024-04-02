LYSOL® CELEBRATES EQUIPMENT MANAGERS, THE UNSUNG HEROES IN SPORTS WITH THE STINKIEST JOB: LAUNDRY

Alex Rodriguez teams up with Lysol to help Equipment Managers Beat The Stink With Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the kickoff of baseball season and tournaments in full swing, Lysol®, a Reckitt brand, is on a mission to celebrate equipment managers, the players with arguably the toughest – and certainly the stinkiest – job on the team. As the experts on stink, equipment managers tackle odor-causing bacteria in post-game laundry all season long with their MVP, Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer.

Lysol debuts 'The Lost Bet' video to celebrate equipment managers and showcase Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer as the MVP for beating the stink. Alex Rodriguez becomes an equipment manager for the day using Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer to kill 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria in laundry.

To launch the campaign, Lysol is teaming up with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. In a playful video, "The Lost Bet," Rodriguez is back in the locker room, but this time as an equipment manager. As part of his new role, he discovers the secret to beating the post-game stink: Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer, a laundry additive which kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria when added to your laundry routine.

"Equipment managers tackle piles of dirty laundry for their teams each day to keep everyone playing and feeling their best," said Rodriguez. "I know first-hand the work that equipment managers put into a team, and that's why I'm partnering with Lysol to celebrate their off-the-field efforts that allow players to be their best on-the-field."

As part of this mission, Lysol is pledging support as an official sponsor of the Athletic Equipment Managers Association (AEMA). Through the sponsorship, Lysol will issue Stink Steward Stipends for equipment managers around the country to put toward their AEMA memberships and certifications to help advance their careers.

The stink from odor-causing bacteria in laundry doesn't end in the locker room. Whether you are on or off the field, a single stinky sock can contain more than 8,000,000 bacteria particles. That's why at-home equipment managers and everyone faced with stink-filled clothes in their households, can add Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer to their routines to sanitize laundry and kill 99.9%* of odor-causing bacteria.

"Many people don't know that sweat can create a thriving environment for odor-causing bacteria, which leads to stink-filled laundry after a long game or practice," said Nicole Lopez, R&D Operations North America, Hygiene at Reckitt. "Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer is an essential for sports players and families alike to kill odor-causing bacteria on their laundry and leave clothes smelling fresh."

To watch "The Lost Bet," visit Lysol's official YouTube and Instagram pages. You can find Lysol Laundry Sanitizer at major retailers near you and learn more by visiting www.Lysol.com.

*When used as directed

ABOUT LYSOL LAUNDRY SANITIZER

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is available in 41oz. and 90oz. containers in a variety of scents and formats including Crisp Linen as well as Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Free & Clear and Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Sport. Lysol Laundry Sanitizer kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria on laundry when used as directed, contains 0% bleach, and even works in cold water.

