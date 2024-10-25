LYSOL® INVITES FOOTBALL FANS TO STEP INTO THE GERM ZONE

This weekend, Lysol will bring The Germ Zone experience to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in Champions Lane, the Crimson Tide's pregame fan fest area, located outside the northwest gates of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At Saturday's game, fans can enter The Germ Zone booth and sing their team's fight song loud and proud, as VR technology depicts the virus and bacteria droplets that are expelled into the air around them. As fans' chants and cheers end, Lysol Air Sanitizer will digitally – and physically – kill 99.9% of the airborne virus and bacteria†† droplets that they expelled, while eliminating odors* in the air.

"You aren't always thinking about the germs in the air around you. The Germ Zone is a unique opportunity to educate consumers on the importance of air sanitization while providing them with the essential products to do so, said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "Scent alone can't sanitize, with Lysol Air Sanitizer, you can kill rather than mask, 99.9% of the viruses and bacteria we expel into the air around us."

Lysol enlisted actor, producer, and author Taye Diggs to join fans at The Germ Zone and educate consumers on how Lysol Air Sanitizer is an essential for every watch party as you gather with friends and family to cheer on your favorite teams.

"As football season approaches, fans want to host game day watch parties without the worry of airborne viruses and bacteria spreading throughout their home," Diggs said. "That's why Lysol Air Sanitizer is essential all season long. It not only tackles odor-causing bacteria but also eliminates 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, leaving the air sanitized from kickoff to the final whistle!"

For the fans at home, Diggs curated the Germ Zone Essentials Pack, which features watch party essentials, including Lysol Air Sanitizer, and holds the playbook on hosting game day without worry.

How You Can Receive a Germ Zone Essentials Pack:

This college football season, fans can enter to receive their own Germ Zone Essentials Pack by commenting with the hashtag #LysolGermZoneSweeps on content posted by @Lysol on Instagram. After using the hashtag, users will receive a DM with a link to enter their name and delivery details for the chance to win. They will be notified via email if they have won.

Each pack will include a variety of game day hosting essentials including Lysol Air Sanitizer, for the ultimate football watch party!

Fans can order the packs nationwide or on-demand in select markets. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Lysol Air Sanitizer or The Germ Zone, visit Lysol.com or follow Lysol @lysolus on TikTok and @lysol on Instagram.

†(Source)

††Kills 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumoniae in the air, in 4 minutes. Kills 99.9% of airborne viruses (Tested on MS2 surrogate for enveloped airborne viruses such as Influenza viruses, Coronaviruses, and Pneumoviruses) in the air, in 12 minutes.

*Eliminates odors by killing odor-causing bacteria in the air.

About Lysol Air Sanitizer

Lysol® Air Sanitizer is the first and only air-care product approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to kill 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria† while eliminating odors.* Each 10 oz. can of Lysol Air Sanitizer is available at major U.S. retailers for a suggested retail price of $7.99. For more information, visit www.lysol.com.

About Lysol

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

About Reckitt

Reckitt‡ exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol®, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at http://www.reckitt.com/us.

‡Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

