Lyte Fiber to Launch Next-Generation Fiber Internet in Texas and Beyond

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte Fiber, LLC, a Houston-based company founded by FTTH industry veteran Carter Old and backed by leading digital infrastructure investment firm SDC Capital Partners, is set to rapidly expand high-speed internet access to underserved communities with its multi-gigabit residential fiber technology. Lyte Fiber is launching its first fiber network buildouts in Texas and is already making plans to expand outside of the state.

"We are thrilled to formally announce the launch of Lyte Fiber, our groundbreaking high-speed internet service," said CEO Carter Old. "This marks a significant milestone for our company as we aim to provide the fastest, most reliable and trusted fiber optic internet to underserved communities in Texas and surrounding states."

"With the strong backing and conviction of SDC Capital Partners, we are well-equipped with the resources and expertise to rapidly deliver the highest quality internet service to these communities. We are also very fortunate to have attracted a tremendous leadership team of experienced fiber industry professionals. Together, we have with Lyte the chance to build the kind of community-focused internet company we've always wanted to build," Old added.

Lyte will offer both residential and business internet service plans tailored to different usage needs. These plans are supported by an XGS-PON access network that can deliver up to 10 gigabits per second, delivering unmatched download and upload speeds and state-of-the-art Wi-Fi technology. This guarantees top-notch performance for activities ranging from basic browsing and streaming to high-demand, critical tasks like telehealth and remote work.

Lyte prioritizes transparency, with lifetime reliability guarantees and month-to-month pricing for its residential plans and is committed to providing exceptional customer and technical support straight out of its Houston-based customer service and network operations center.

Lyte's commitment to the communities it serves extends beyond unmatched performance and customer support, to include a 1% annual giveback pledge within its market territories.

"We believe that Lyte's innovative approach and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction will significantly improve internet access and quality of life across Texas," said Clint Karcher, Partner at SDC Capital Partners. "By supporting Lyte, we are investing in the future of digital connectivity, ensuring that more communities can benefit from the opportunities that reliable high-speed fiber internet provides."

With the launch, Lyte has also unveiled its updated website, www.lytefiber.com, where potential customers can access detailed information on service plans, pricing, and support. The website is critical to Lyte's customer-centric approach, providing an easy-to-navigate platform for visitors to explore internet plans and check service availability.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Lyte CEO Carter Old, please contact Julie Hillrichs at (972) 971-0117 or email [email protected].

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Formed in partnership with SDC Capital Partners, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, Lyte was started by internet industry veterans passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting Texas communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit www.lytefiber.com.

About SDC Capital Partners

SDC Capital Partners, LLC is a global digital infrastructure investment firm with approximately $7.0 billion of assets under management. SDC invests in data centers, fiber networks, wireless infrastructure, and associated businesses, with a focus on opportunities to leverage its deep operational expertise in partnership with exceptional teams to create value. For more information, visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

