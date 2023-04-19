Lytix Biopharma appoints new Chairman of the Board

OSLO, Norway, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma AS ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, announces the election of a new Chairman of the Board at today's General Assembly. The new Chairman is Dr Marie Roskrow, a senior executive with international experience in both lifesciences and investment banking.

Dr Roskrow holds a medical degree and a PhD in Immunology and serves currently as the Chairman of a number of international biotechnology companies.

"I'm very excited that Marie Roskrow is joining Lytix as the new Chairman of our board. Marie has a very strong and relevant background within immune oncology and the finance sector, and I look forward to collaborating with her on further development and commercialization of our core technology and drug candidates," says Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix Biopharma. "I would like to take the opportunity to thank Gert W. Munthe for his strong support and active contribution to our board, both as Chairman and a board member over several years," Rekdal adds.

In addition to high level clinical and research positions, Dr. Roskrow has extensive experience as an investment banker, CEO and Chairman in both private and listed companies, such as the GSF Research Institute (Munich), Patrys Ltd (Melbourne), Imevax (Munich) and Lazard Healthcare Investment Banker (New York, San Francisco, Sydney). She has also participated in dozens of public and private biotechnology and pharmaceutical merger and acquisition deals, company financings and product in/out-licensing deals.

"I find Lytix Biopharma's technology very unique and promising and look forward very much to using my expertise to help bring the company to a commercial success," says Dr. Roskrow, as the new Chairman of the Board in Lytix Biopharma.

Lytix' Board of Directors now consist of:

Marie Ann Roskrow (Chairman);

Marie-Louise Fjällskog;

Kjetil Hestdal;

Evelina Vågesjö; and

Jayson Rieger .

For more information, please contact:

Gjest Breistein, CFO: [email protected]

Ole Peter Nordby, Head of IR & Communication Manager: [email protected]

