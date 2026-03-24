Lytx 2026 Road Safety Report Reveals Critical Collision Trends and Urgent Fleet Risk Insights

Annual Report Signals Stabilization of Serious Crashes but Highlights Persistent and Emerging Road Safety Threats

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, has released its 2026 Road Safety Report, an authoritative analysis drawing from more than 341 billion miles of driving data. This year's report delivers a compelling look at national collision trends, exposes the most pressing driving risks facing today's fleets, and arms industry leaders with advanced strategies to combat these evolving challenges.

For immediate access to the Lytx 2026 Road Safety Report, download here.

The Lytx 2026 Road Safety Report identifies key collision trends and highlights both ongoing and new driving risks for fleets nationwide.

The 2026 report marks a pivotal moment for road safety. Collision rates have begun to level off, rising just 4% in 2025, highlighting a dramatic shift after the post-pandemic surges. Most importantly, the rate of severe crashes per mile fell by 4%, and moderately severe collisions plummeted by a substantial 41%. The National Safety Council's estimates reinforce this progress, noting a 12% reduction in motor vehicle fatalities in 2025, despite Americans driving a record number of miles.

Yet the data issues a stark warning: less severe crashes are climbing at an alarming pace, with minor collisions up 5% and low-severity incidents soaring 16%. The construction sector is faced with a staggering 28% year-over-year spike in overall collisions, signaling an urgent need for industry-wide interventions.

"The 2026 Road Safety Report spotlights not only the significant victories we've secured but also the formidable risks that persist," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "As we reflect on this year's findings, I urge everyone in the fleet and transportation community to recognize the life-saving power of collective action and the impact we can make. By harnessing data and driving change through technology, we can help deliver on our shared goal of bringing every driver home safely."

Major findings include:

Near collisions dropped a dramatic 23% from last year's all-time high

Coaching efforts on device use surged 40%, reflecting intensified focus on distraction reduction

The top four riskiest U.S. roadways are concentrated near major airports, amplifying urban hazards

July remains the deadliest month for drivers, underscoring seasonal risk patterns

The full version of the Lytx 2026 Road Safety Report offers a deep dive into:

Industry-specific collision and near-miss data

Emerging risky driving behaviors and national trends

The most dangerous states, metro areas, and roadways for U.S. drivers

The highest risk days and times to be on the road

Insights into driver coaching programs and actionable steps to reduce fleet risk

About the Data

The data for Lytx's 2026 Road Safety Report was sourced from its comprehensive global driving database, which encompasses more than 341 billion miles of data analyzed from 6.3 million drivers in over 90 countries. In 2025, Lytx identified and examined over 217 million new driving events and processed upwards of 126 billion minutes of video via Lytx event recorders.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.