Lytx Elevates Dave Riordan to Chief Customer Officer

Appointment of Company Veteran Underscores Commitment to Client Partnerships and Enhanced Customer Experience

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, has announced the appointment of Dave Riordan as Chief Customer Officer. In this new role, he will oversee client experience for all customers, working closely with leading enterprise clients to share and implement best practices. Employing a consultative approach, Dave and his team collaborate with key stakeholders to develop flexible, customized programs tailored to each client's evolving business objectives.

Dave Riordan Appointed as Lytx's New Chief Customer Officer

"Dave brings extensive experience in Customer Success, with a strong track record of driving adoption, renewals, and reducing churn," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "We have an exceptional team in place, and our focus remains the same—delivering excellent customer experiences, supporting adoption and growth, and collaborating closely across teams to drive positive outcomes."

With over twenty years of leadership in business strategy, project execution, and technology integration, Dave continues to offer substantial knowledge and experience to Lytx. Since joining the company in 2009, he has managed Lytx's most strategic accounts, partnering with client and internal teams on all aspects of designing and executing a successful video telematics program for each client and situation, driving significant initial benefit and consistent year-over-year improvements.

Dave draws from prior roles as an entrepreneur in the business telecommunications sector and as a strategy consultant with Mercer Management Consulting in San Francisco. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Yale University.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

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SOURCE Lytx, Inc.