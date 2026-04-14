Lytx Honors Outstanding Commitment to Fleet Safety Excellence with 2026 Driver & Coach of the Year Awards

17th Annual Awards Program Recognizes Today's Industry Professionals for Exceptional Safety, Performance, and Teamwork Across Diverse Fleet Sectors

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, has proudly announced the 2026 Driver & Coach of the Year Awards. This annual recognition highlights the safest drivers and most impactful coaches who set the standard for performance and leadership within the transportation industry. Celebrating its 17th year, this program stands as fleet management's longest-running awards initiative, highlighting Lytx's ongoing dedication to safety and leadership.

Lytx Announces 2026 Driver and Coach of the Year Awards

The award recipients illustrate the powerful dynamic between drivers and coaches, emphasizing the lasting impact of positive recognition and meaningful coaching conversations. These individuals prove that excellence in safety is a collaborative effort that benefits other drivers and local communities.

A full list of the 2026 Driver & Coach of the Year winners can be viewed here.

"This year's nominees and winners not only keep our roads safer, but they also set a powerful example of teamwork and commitment," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "As the company who first established this type of awards program in our space, we are proud to celebrate all of the safety professionals whose dedication and leadership inspire other members of the fleet community to strive for excellence day in and day out."

The 2026 program saw a record-setting number of nominations, with a 95% increase from last year. Nominees for outstanding performance were submitted by both colleagues and supervisors within the Services/Utilities, Transit/EMS, Trucking/Freight, Distribution/Retail, and Waste/Construction/Concrete sectors.

Winners in all industry groups receive monetary prizes and recognition certificates. First-place winners also receive a trip for two to attend the Lytx Protect Conference® in San Diego, CA from May 2-5, 2026.

Industry Driver Awards Coach Awards Services/Utilities 1st: Tommy Negahnquet

(AmeriGas Propane) 2nd: Kenneth Williams (City of

Kansas City) 3rd: Brandon Ratterree (Rottler

Pest Solutions) 1st: Jazzy Lineberger (Dycom

Industries, Inc.) 2nd: Christopher D'Anna

(Washington Gas) 3rd: Zackariah Xavier (Brink's

Inc.) Transit/EMS 1st: Lester Tukiendorf (Transit

Team Inc.) 2nd: Russ Ximenez (MV

Transportation) 3rd: Andrea Tubbs Hilliard

(Transdev North America Inc.) 1st: Brandon Skidmore (MV

Transportation) 2nd: Eduardo Bustamante

(Transdev North America Inc.)

3rd: Alicia Edenburg (Transit

Team Inc.) Trucking/Freight 1st: Gayland Larsen (Barney

Trucking, Inc.) 2nd: Tamara Land (Ryder

System, Inc.) 3rd: Kurt Scott (Old Dominion

Freight Line, Inc.) 1st: Teresa Patterson (J.B. Hunt

Transport, Inc.) 2nd: Diane Taylor (Barney

Trucking, Inc.) 3rd: Fernando Martinez (Hub

Group) Distribution/Retail 1st: Marty Vigil (UPS) 2nd: Joseph Medel (Harbor

Wholesale Grocery Inc.) 3rd: Robert Trzecki (Linde Gas

& Equipment Inc.) 1st: Ronald Schafer (Vulcan

Materials Company) 2nd: Kerri-Kaye Lamb (UPS) 3rd: Jasper Horn (Imperial Dade) Waste/Construction/

Concrete 1st: Stephen Drussell (Waste

Connections, Inc.) 2nd: Curtis Hale (CEMEX) 3rd: Billy Johnson (GFL Environmental) 1st: Marina Hernandez (Baldwin

Paving Co, Inc.) 2nd: Patricia Hernandez (Waste

Connections, Inc.) 3rd: Jason Van Achte (GFL

Environmental)

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.