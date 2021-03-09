Lytx Named One of World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field service fleets, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, ranking ninth in the Data Science category.

The Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list is the definitive source for organizations making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's fast-changing world. As Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year, this year's Most Innovative Companies list features 463 businesses from 29 countries across 42 industry categories.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies in Data Science," said Lytx Chairman and CEO Brandon Nixon. "We've worked for more than two decades to empower fleets to transform their safety and operations with data-driven innovation. We created the video telematics category, and this recognition energizes us to continue developing new uses for video enhanced by machine vision and artificial intelligence to meet our customers' needs, ultimately making safer roadways for everyone."

Lytx was named to this renowned list of innovators for its state-of-the-art machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology. Trained by a growing driving database with approximately 140,000 new driving events each day, Lytx's MV+AI detects risky driving behaviors indicative of distracted driving with tremendous accuracy, helping to address a growing risk that causes more than 1,000 injuries and nine deaths every day in the U.S. alone.

Last year, Lytx continued to build upon its MV+AI innovation with enhanced risk detection and audible alert capabilities featuring new tools that empower drivers to take charge of their own safety and improvement, both in the moment and long-term. Some of Lytx's newest advancements include its new "inattentive" trigger to detect and alert a driver who may be generally distracted, and Risk ID without Recording, to monitor and alert drivers of risk without recording. With 2021 in full swing, Lytx remains resolute in its mission for no commercial driver to ever be the cause of a collision and will continue to pursue this mission through the constant innovation the company is known for.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

View the full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021 in the Data Science Category here.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics systems, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Contacts:

Lytx

Megan Humphreys

412-398-1808

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lytx.com

