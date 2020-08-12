M. Bradley Calobrace, MD Joins President's Circle Of The Aesthetic Surgery Education And Research Foundation

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation ( ASERF ) announced Dr. Bradley Calobrace of Louisville, KY has joined ASERF's exclusive President's Circle. The President Circle acknowledges donors who donate $50,000 or more in cash or make a planned gift of $100,000 or more to ASERF.

Dr. Calobrace joined The Aesthetic Society and ASERF in 2006. He is a world-renowned authority on aesthetic breast surgery, and his generous gift will support critical research needed on breast implant devices and breast health. Dr. Calobrace made his charitable commitment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the aesthetic industry faces uncertainty and new standards in safety protocol.

"I am honored Dr. Calobrace entrusted ASERF with his generous donation. It is donations like his that have kept our foundation on solid financial ground," said Luis Rios Jr., MD, President of ASERF. "As new challenges surface in aesthetic surgery, ASERF remains a trusted vehicle for investigating issues important to our members and patients. This donation will help ASERF develop meta-analysis tools to study critical breast implant issues."

"For me, there is no better way than to help support the research efforts of ASERF," said Dr. Calobrace. "With so much uncertainty in issues related to breast implant and surgery safety, I believe the best way forward is ongoing support of research that will provide guidance in our daily practices based on good, evidence-based medicine."

Dr. Calobrace serves on ASERF's BIA-ALCL Patient Assistance Fund and Innovative Procedures Committees. He is a member of The Aesthetic Society's Traveling Professor Program, sits on the Informed Consent Task Force, Breast Implant Illness Task Force, Aesthetic Training Committee Task Force and serves as Chair of the BIA-ALCL Task Force over the past 3 years. Dr Calobrace is also a member of the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Editorial Board. Dr. Calobrace has published extensively on the subject of aesthetic breast surgery, co-authoring the 10-year clinical FDA trials for Sientra and Mentor. His publication in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal titled " The Safety of Smooth and Textured Silicone Breast Implants " was the recipient of the "Best Journal Article" award for 2018. Dr. Calobrace also received the prestigious Aesthetic Society Scott Spear Award for "Best Lecture on Breast Surgery" in 2018.

Dr. Calobrace is a graduate of Indiana University Medical School and completed residencies in both general surgery and plastic surgery at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Subsequently, he completed a cosmetic and breast surgery fellowship with Dr. G. Patrick Maxwell and began practice in Louisville, KY, in 1997. He has dual clinical faculty appointments with the departments of plastic surgery at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky and received teaching honors in 2007, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. Dr. Calobrace also is the director of his aesthetic surgery fellowship endorsed by The Aesthetic Society.

About ASERF

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable foundation. Its mission is to identify and pursue those issues relevant to advancing the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic medicine through independent, unbiased, directed research, and groundbreaking education. ASERF is supported exclusively by charitable donations and research revenues. For more information, visit www.aserf.org .

About The Aesthetic Society

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

Follow The Aesthetic Society on social:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Locate a plastic surgeon in your area: http://www.smartbeautyguide.com/select-surgeon

The Aesthetic Society

www.surgery.org

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Aesthetic Society

Related Links

http://www.aserf.org

