M. Duffany Builders Awarded 2024 Builder of the Year by HBRACC

FALMOUTH, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Duffany Builders, Inc. www.duffanybuilders.com, renowned builder of custom homes and historic restorations on Cape Cod since 1983, was awarded 2024 Builder of the Year by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC).

From left to right: Mike Duffany, Founder & Chairman of M. Duffany Builders; Todd Duffany, Managing Partner; Peter Kimball, Vice President; and Tim Duffany, Managing Partner.

Headquartered in Centerville, Massachusetts and representing the local home building industry since 1950, HBRACC is a professional trade association boasting 320 members. For homeowners, aspiring homeowners, builders, or contractors, HBRACC provides invaluable support through networking opportunities, educational programs, and advocacy for regulations and standards that impact the industry. Membership ensures professionals are well-informed and equipped with the necessary resources to grow and serve the community effectively.

"Every year, the HBRACC Board takes the opportunity to recognize members who go above and beyond for the Association," said Ducott. "These are people who not only step up when asked but who proactively reach out and offer a hand. All of our award winners are individuals or organizations that uphold the highest business and ethical standards in our industry and show a commitment to our shared values." – April Ducott, HBRACC Board President

M. Duffany Builders is a longstanding association member and remains committed to fostering community programs and events made possible through sponsorships. In 2013 Duffany Builders founder, Mike Duffany, was elected HBRACC President, serving until 2015. Soon after, current Duffany Builders Vice President, Peter Kimball, was elected to the same post, leading the association through 2018 and 2019. And today, M. Duffany Builders Managing Partner, Todd Duffany, serves as HBRACC Vice President. Assuming many leadership and committee roles in HBRACC over the years, M. Duffany Builders recognizes the positive impact that the association has on the community and is honored to accept the award for 2024 Builder of the Year.

About M. Duffany Builders Inc.

Specializing in custom homes, historic restorations, and property management, M. Duffany Builders Inc. was founded by Journeyman Carpenter, Michael Duffany in 1983. In the decades since, the company has evolved into a flourishing fixture of the Falmouth, MA and greater Cape Cod & Islands community. Today M. Duffany Builders employs over 50 people, featuring many of the Cape Cod region's finest old-world craftsmen and fine carpenters.

