M Family Foundation Announces Upcoming Events: Tattoo-A-Thon, Tee Up Golf Tournament, and 5k Superhero Race Against Cancer

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M Family Foundation is thrilled to announce three signature events aimed at raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer and pediatric cancer: Fallen Heroes Tattoo-A-thon, Tee Up Golf Tournament, and the 5k Superhero Race Against Cancer.

M Family Foundation Logo

Fallen Heroes Tattoo-A-Thon

Date: August 10, 2024

Location: Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing

5887 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Tattoo enthusiasts and novices can get inked or piercings by top artists, with proceeds benefiting the M Family Foundation's mission to support families facing a cancer diagnosis. This family-friendly event includes cornhole, t-shirt decorating, food trucks, face painting, a silent auction, music, and so much more.

Tattoo-A-Thon Tee-Up Golf Tournament

Date: August 11, 2024

Location: Celebration Golf Club

701 Golfpark Drive, Celebration, FL 34747

This inaugural golf tournament combines fun and philanthropy, with participants teeing off supporting ovarian cancer and pediatric cancer patients + their families. The event includes a round of golf, contests, breakfast, and lunch.

5k Superhero Race Against Cancer

Date: September 29, 2024

Location: Lakeside Park Celebration

631 Sycamore St. Celebration, FL 34747

Our 8th annual 5K race invites participants of all ages to run or walk while raising funds for our M Family superhero patient honorees. Virtual participation allows supporters worldwide to join the cause in the race against these deadly cancers.

"We are excited to host these events to bring the community together in the fight against cancer," said Kelly McCarthy, Founder of the M Family Foundation. "Every contribution helps us support those affected by these devastating diseases."

About the M Family Foundation

The M Family Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer and pediatric cancer. Through diverse events and donor outreach, the foundation provides social support, financial assistance, and personalized experiences, striving to make a meaningful impact on the lives of affected families. While we do not have a cure, we can reduce stress and create moments that matter!

Contact Information:

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit mfamilyfoundation.org.

Lyndsey Berry

Director of Outreach

[email protected]

(770) 401-1258

Media Contact:

Nicole Meyer

Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

(407) 902-1742

SOURCE M Family Foundation