M Financial Group Welcomes Greg Webster as VP, RIA Channel Development

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Webster has joined M Financial Group as Vice President, RIA Channel Development.

In this newly established role, Greg will focus on growing M Financial's network of financial services professionals, including facilitating the introduction of wealth advisors and insurance producers to M's expanding network of independent Member Firms. He will also oversee an initiative to unite groups of advisors and producers with the goal of building new M Member Firms.

Greg Webster

With a focus on determining the needs for RIA growth, Greg will provide market intelligence to M Financial's Wealth Solutions business, led by Michael Schoonmaker, to further enhance M's ability to deliver market-leading offerings for our Member Firms.

"I'm extremely excited to have Greg on the team at M Financial. I'm confident his extensive experience and expertise in wealth management and deep industry relationships will deliver significant value to our Member Firms," said Russell Bundschuh, M Financial President & CEO. "We have only just completed a total transformation of our wealth space through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, expanded functionalities, and new partnerships. Greg will be integral to our ability to fully leverage our RIA and realize the significant growth we envision."

Greg brings over 35 years of progressive experience in the wealth advisory space, most recently serving as President & CEO of Eagle Strategies LLC, the investment advisory arm of New York Life Insurance Company. His expertise spans life insurance, high-net-worth planning, and the development of innovative product solutions and distribution channels.

Greg's background also includes executive roles at HSBC, Guardian Life Insurance, Headwaters Group, and New York Life. He holds an MBA in finance from Long Island University and a B.A. in marketing from Arizona State University.

About M Financial Group

With more than 140 Member Firms across the United States and in the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies.

For more information, please contact M Financial's Marketing & Communications team at [email protected].

#4971136

SOURCE M Financial Group