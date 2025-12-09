M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Extension of Warrant Expiration

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI, MPTI WS) ("Mtron" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has extended the expiration of the warrants to purchase shares of Mtron's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), granted on April 25, 2025 (the "Warrants"), until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday December 23, 2025. The Warrants were previously scheduled to expire on December 11, 2025. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged.

The Warrants contain the following terms:

Five (5) Warrants to purchase one (1) share of Common Stock;





Common Stock can be purchased at a strike price of $47.50 per share;





Over-subscription privilege available to Warrant holders who exercise their Warrants in full, whereby such Warrant holder subscribes for any or all of the shares issuable pursuant to any unexercised Warrants on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Warrant Agreement; and





No fractional shares will be issued.

All exercise notices and payments (including with respect to any exercise of a Warrant holder's over-subscription privilege) must be received by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday December 23, 2025. Holders in street name should contact their broker, bank, or other intermediary for information on how to exercise Warrants (including pursuant to any exercise of the over-subscription privilege).

For further details, Warrant holders are encouraged to review the Warrant Agreement, the FAQ on our website at ir.mtron.com/financials/2025-Warrants/2025-Warrant-FAQ, or contact [email protected]. The information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not part of this press release or any filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission; we have included this website address solely as an inactive textual reference.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

