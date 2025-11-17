M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 17th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 20th in Dallas, TX

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI, MPTI WS) ("Mtron" or the "Company") today announced Cameron Pforr, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Biles, Executive Vice President – Finance, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday November 20, 2025 at The Westin Las Colinas in Dallas, Texas. Mtron's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:35 a.m. CT (9:35 a.m. ET). The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest and in the investor relations section of Mtron's website: ir.mtron.com.

Management will speak to Mtron's continued momentum in the defense and aerospace sector, including its products' use in communications and data links, precision guided munitions, radar, electronic warfare, commercial and defense-related airframes, drone/UAVs, and space and satellite systems. Mtron plays a key role in the U.S. national security space as a U.S.-based manufacturer of radio frequency components and solutions for both the U.S. Department of Defense as well our allied nations.

About M-tron Industries, Inc.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

