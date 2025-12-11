M-tron Industries, Inc. Awarded $20 Million Production Contract for a Major U.S Defense Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron"), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, announced an order for approximately $20 million from a top U.S Department of Defense prime contractor in support of a major air defense program. The order consists of several products, including high performance, rugged lumped element RF filters and precision clock oscillators. This represents a two year contract whereas prior orders for this program have been of twelve month duration.

The program is a major part of the air defense system of the United States as well as numerous ally nations and is anticipated to be in production past 2030. This contract highlights Mtron's continued leadership in precision RF components and solutions focused on performance under extreme conditions. Mtron supplies numerous US and allied defense programs including among others precision guided munitions, communication, radar, and electronic warfare systems, airframes, drones and autonomous vehicles, and space and satellite platforms.

"Delivering custom, high-performance solutions at production scale is core to what we do," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron Chief Executive Officer. "This award demonstrates the trust our customers place in Mtron to meet the evolving and rigorous demands of the Department of Defense serving our nation, as well as our allies."

Work under this contract will take place in Orlando, Florida through mid-2028.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, please visit www.mtron.com .

