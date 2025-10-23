M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present at The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components and solutions for the aerospace and defense, avionics, and space industries, announced that Cameron Pforr, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Mtron management team will present at The ThinkEquity Conference on Thursday October 30, 2025 at the Mandarin Oriental New York in New York, NY.

Mr. Pforr will speak to Mtron's continued momentum in the defense and aerospace sector, including its products' use in precision guided munitions, radar, electronic warfare, airframes, drone/UAVs, and space and satellite systems. Mtron plays a key role in the U.S. national security space as a U.S.-based manufacturer of radio frequency components and solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense as well as our allied nations.

The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada) on Thursday October 30, 2025. The presentation will be held at the Mandarin Oriental New York in New York, NY and will be webcast. To register, visit: www.meetmax.com/sched/event_121867/conference_register.html.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

