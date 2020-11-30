M12 Invests in the Future of Virtual Health with Andor Health

"I am proud that Andor chose M12 to lead their Series A round. Their ML-powered virtual patient care platform is already demonstrating positive ROI for their customers, mitigating appointment drop-off and saving physicians time during patient encounters," said Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Global Head of M12, Nagraj Kashyap. "While the global pandemic has accelerated the pace of change, virtual health interactions and transactions are here to stay. Andor Health's capabilities are critical in the new normal."

Andor Health's ThinkAndor uses AI and machine learning to help configure the pre- and post-visit patient experience, while the AI virtual assistant delivers relevant clinical content from the electronic health record (EHR) in the virtual health session. ThinkAndor improves the delivery of virtual care in a number of unique ways, including:

Securely bringing patient and clinical context from source systems, like the EHR, directly into virtual visits

Enabling natural language processing for voice dictated notes and recommending tasks to be pushed into the EHR

AI/Bot driven configuration of virtual visits

Managing and configuring a virtual waiting room

Enabling post-visit triggers and notifications to clinicians and care team members.

"We are excited to welcome M12 into the Andor Health family," said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "This investment is not only a validation of ThinkAndor's place serving the present needs of virtual health, but it also ensures an expansion of success in new markets, furthering our ability to help healthcare organizations serve patients better, improve and automate workflows, and work towards an automated feature set that results in better patient care."

About M12

M12, Microsoft's venture fund, invests in enterprise software companies primarily in the Series A through C funding stages with a focus on applied AI, business applications, infrastructure, security, and vanguard technologies. As part of its value-add to portfolio companies, M12 offers unique access to strategic go-to-market resources and relationships globally. M12 has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, London, Tel Aviv, and Bengaluru.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



