M2 Group Strengthens Civil Engineering Leadership with Appointment of 30-Year Industry Veteran Brenda Shackleford

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M2 Group (M2), a multidisciplinary land development consulting firm enhancing communities across the Southeast and Midwest, strengthens its project leadership with the addition of Brenda Shackleford, PE, as civil engineering manager. Shackleford brings more than 30 years of specialized experience in commercial site development, having managed projects across 29 states from feasibility through construction.

Brenda Shackleford, PE, Civil Engineering Manager at M2 Group

"Adding Brenda to our talented team is a deliberate step in expanding M2's commercial capabilities," said Matt Bryant, PE, President of M2 Group. "She has spent her career helping developers and owners navigate complex projects across the country, from small-box retail to large-scale commercial centers. Brenda brings a rare combination of technical depth and strategic vision across engineering, land development, and project teaming that strengthens client relationships and project value."

As a civil engineering manager, Shackleford will guide project teams across a range of commercial land development projects while supporting design quality, coordination, and delivery. Her expertise spans the full commercial site development process, from due diligence and grading to utility infrastructure, value engineering, and agency coordination.

A Nashville native, Shackleford spent the majority of her career in Middle Tennessee holding various project management and civil engineering leadership roles with CSDG, ESP Associates, and Gresham Smith. Before that, she was a partner at Design and Engineering Inc., an architectural, civil, and structural engineering firm, where she spent nearly 10 years building long-standing relationships with clients, consultants, and municipalities while delivering technically rigorous engineering solutions.

Shackleford holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Tennessee Technological University and is a licensed professional engineer in Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, and California. She is a lifelong member of the Chi Epsilon and Tau Beta Pi engineering honor societies and has previously been involved with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE).

"M2 Group has built an incredible team and collaborative culture of which I'm proud to be part," said Shackleford. "I'm looking forward to putting my experience to work to support my new teammates, grow our client relationships, and expand our national portfolio, helping position M2 for its next chapter of growth."

About M2 Group

M2 Group empowers excellence to build a better tomorrow for our community, clients and people. Founded in Nashville in 2014, M2 Group provides land planning, civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, and development management solutions across a growing regional footprint. Recognized as a 2025 AEC Circle of Excellence firm by PSMJ, M2 Group bridges client ambitions and execution through innovative design, technical excellence and trusted partnerships. Time is our fiercest competitor. M2 Group makes every moment an opportunity. Learn more: www.m2groupllc.com

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SOURCE M2 Group