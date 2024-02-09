M2M Satellite Communication Market worth $28.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M2M Satellite Communication Market is estimated to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2023 to USD 28.7 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The M2M Satellite Communication Market revolves around the use of satellite networks to facilitate seamless communication between machines and devices globally. It enables remote connectivity across diverse industries, offering robust, reliable, and often real-time data transfer for applications in areas where traditional terrestrial networks may be limited or unavailable. This market segment continues to grow due to its ability to support IoT, remote monitoring, asset tracking, and other critical operations in challenging environments.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering (Hardware, Software Type & Services) Technology (Satellite Constellation [Low-Earth Orbit, Medium-Earth Orbit, Geostationary-Earth Orbit]) Data Transmission, VSAT, AIS, Networking, Satellite Communication Protocols), Vertical, and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East & Africa Companies covered Marlink (France), Viasat (US), Thales (France), ORBCOMM (US), Iridium Communications (US), Globalstar (US), Orange (France), EchoStar (US), Intelsat (US), Rogers Communications (Canada), SES (Luxembourg), Gilat (Israel), Telia (Sweden), Kore Wireless (US), Honeywell (US), Qualcomm (US), Telesat (Canada), Wireless Logic (England), Outerlink Global Solutions (US), Nupoint Systems (Canada), Businesscom Networks (US), Semtech (US), Yahsat (UAE).

By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The M2M Satellite Communication Market offers a diverse array of services tailored to connect and manage devices across industries. Data services facilitate seamless information exchange between remote devices, enabling real-time monitoring and control. Voice services provide instant communication in areas with limited terrestrial networks, ensuring reliable voice connectivity. Satellite services, including telemetry and remote monitoring, leverage satellite networks for global coverage, enabling effective asset tracking and environmental monitoring. Security services address the need for robust data protection and secure communication, safeguarding sensitive information. Business services encompass consultancy, project management, and ongoing support, ensuring organizations derive maximum value from their M2M deployments.

By Technology, Satellite Constellation is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023.

Satellite constellations provide extensive coverage and enhance the reliability of communication services. M2M communication involves the exchange of data between devices or systems without human intervention, and satellite constellations contribute to this by ensuring global connectivity. One notable example is the deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, where multiple small satellites operate in synchronized orbits at relatively low altitudes. The interconnected nature of these constellations facilitates seamless communication between devices across various industries, including agriculture, transportation, and environmental monitoring.

The energy and utilities vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With energy assets dispersed across remote and often challenging environments, M2M satellite communication offers a robust solution for real-time data transmission and control. Satellite communication technology allows for the seamless connectivity of devices such as sensors, smart meters, and monitoring equipment, enabling utilities to remotely manage and optimize their energy distribution networks. This is particularly crucial for power grid operations, where M2M solutions ensure continuous data flow, aiding in fault detection, grid stability management, and response to dynamic energy demands.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market size for the estimated year.

The M2M Satellite Communication Market in Europe is characterized by the collaborative efforts of major countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Germany, with its robust space industry, leads in secure satellite communications with programs like SPAINSAT NG, showcasing advancements in military capabilities. France, through initiatives like the Syracuse 4B military satellite and collaboration with India on satellite constellations, emphasizes innovation and international partnerships. Italy, with the COSMO-SkyMed constellation and SICRAL 3 secure communications system, plays a significant role in Earth observation and defense communication. Other European countries, including The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Sweden, contribute expertise in areas like Earth observation, precision engineering, and scientific research, enhancing the overall landscape of M2M satellite communication.

Top Key Companies in M2M Satellite Communication Market:

The major M2M satellite communication hardware, software and service providers include Marlink (France), Viasat (US), Thales (France), ORBCOMM (US), Iridium Communications (US), Globalstar (US), Orange (France), EchoStar (US), Intelsat (US), Rogers Communications (Canada), SES (Luxembourg), Gilat (Israel), Telia (Sweden), Kore Wireless (US), Honeywell (US), Qualcomm (US), Telesat (Canada), Wireless Logic (England), Outerlink Global Solutions (US), Nupoint Systems (Canada), Businesscom Networks (US), Semtech (US), Yahsat (UAE). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the M2M Satellite Communication Market.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023 , SWISSto12 and Thales collaborated to advance the development of Active Electronically Steerable Antennas (AESAs) catering to the Satcom-on-the-move market, particularly for airborne, land, and maritime vehicles. This collaboration involves integrating SWISSto12's innovative 3D-printed antenna apertures with Thales' cutting-edge solid-state beamformers.

, SWISSto12 and Thales collaborated to advance the development of Active Electronically Steerable Antennas (AESAs) catering to the Satcom-on-the-move market, particularly for airborne, land, and maritime vehicles. This collaboration involves integrating SWISSto12's innovative 3D-printed antenna apertures with Thales' cutting-edge solid-state beamformers. In October 2023 , Viasat introduced upgraded business aviation in-flight broadband service options that align its Viasat Ka-band solution with the Jet ConneX solution from its recently acquired Inmarsat business. This integration aims to provide enhanced in-flight connectivity services for business aviation customers, combining the strengths of both Viasat and Inmarsat offerings to deliver a comprehensive and improved in-flight broadband experience.

, Viasat introduced upgraded business aviation in-flight broadband service options that align its Viasat Ka-band solution with the Jet ConneX solution from its recently acquired Inmarsat business. This integration aims to provide enhanced in-flight connectivity services for business aviation customers, combining the strengths of both Viasat and Inmarsat offerings to deliver a comprehensive and improved in-flight broadband experience. In July 2023 , Thales entered exclusive negotiations to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for USD 1.1 billion . This move aligns with Thales' strategy to enhance its Avionics portfolio by gaining a leading position in safety cockpit communications.

, Thales entered exclusive negotiations to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for . This move aligns with Thales' strategy to enhance its Avionics portfolio by gaining a leading position in safety cockpit communications. In May 2023 , Viasat announced the acquisition of Inmarsat, marking a significant step that amplifies the company's scale and capabilities. This merger strengthens their position within the dynamic and competitive satellite communications industry, enabling them to leverage expanded scale and scope to drive further growth and innovation.

, Viasat announced the acquisition of Inmarsat, marking a significant step that amplifies the company's scale and capabilities. This merger strengthens their position within the dynamic and competitive satellite communications industry, enabling them to leverage expanded scale and scope to drive further growth and innovation. In February 2023 , Gilat unveiled the SkyEdge IV Taurus-M, a new satellite modem product tailored for military and government markets. This modem, backward compatible with SkyEdge II-c, safeguards the investments of customers who have previously embraced Gilat's leading satellite network platform.

M2M Satellite Communication Market Advantages:

M2M satellite communication enables connectivity in geographically diverse and difficult contexts by offering coverage in remote and rural locations where terrestrial networks are absent or unreliable.

No matter where they are, M2M devices may connect to central systems and each other through satellite communication, which provides ubiquitous connection and makes data transmission and monitoring easy.

Mission-critical applications can be connected and data transmitted continuously with satellite communication networks, which are resistant to physical infrastructure destruction, network congestion, and natural disasters.

M2M satellite communication solutions offer flexibility and scalability for a wide range of applications. They can handle the increasing number of linked devices and expand coverage areas as operating demands change.

Telematics, asset tracking, and remote monitoring are just a few of the time-sensitive M2M applications that can benefit from low-latency connectivity provided by advanced satellite communication technology.

In spite of the initial costs associated with deployment, M2M satellite communication provides long-term cost efficiency by removing the requirement for expensive investments in terrestrial infrastructure and by offering fixed operating costs for mobile and distant deployments.

Applications like fleet management, maritime tracking, and aviation telemetry are supported by M2M connectivity for mobile assets like cars, ships, and aeroplanes made possible by satellite communication over large geographic distances.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the M2M Satellite Communication Market by offering (hardware, software type and services), technology, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the M2M Satellite Communication Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the M2M Satellite Communication Market

To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the M2M Satellite Communication Market.

