M2MD Technologies Announces Innovative Social Distancing and Contact Tracing Solutions to Enable Safe Working Conditions

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M2MD Technologies announced today a new proximity tracking solution to aid in proper social distancing and contact tracing for workers in a myriad of industries including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, construction, retail, hospitality, and education. The Bubble, co-developed with the global consumer electronics company Coolpad , helps companies create a safe environment for their employees, many of whom are essential workers.

Primed for release in Fall 2020, the Bubble is the most accurate of its kind and utilizes proprietary, M2MD patent pending technology. This is a stand-alone solution with devices that work right out of the box, with no need for additional infrastructure, hotspots, or beacons. Users receive real-time visual, audio, and vibration alerts when another device is within a six-foot perimeter. The device is designed with versatility in mind to be used in the office or in industrial environments such as factories or warehouses.

An available dashboard provides a comprehensive view of contact interactions, contact tracing history, and allows for customized reporting and analytics that enable automated safety management. No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored on the device or transmitted to the cloud-based dashboard.

"M2MD's Atlanta based software development team worked closely with the Coolpad hardware design and manufacturing group to rapidly bring the most flexible social distance monitoring device to market," said Chuck Link, President of M2MD Technologies. "We are proud that our company can enable improved employee safety in the era of Covid-19."

The Bubble is designed as a flexible workplace solution. Today it provides real-time proximity alerting to the user as well as contact tracing history for tracking adherence to social distancing guidelines. The Bubble solution has also incorporated technologies for future use-cases to address employee safety and workforce efficiency in the long-term. Customers will be able to maximize the return on investment with multiple usage scenarios.

About M2MD

M2MD Technologies, Inc. (www.m2mdtech.com) is building solutions optimized for cellular IoT that provide stronger security, reduced costs, enhanced user experience and ultimately generates higher returns for stakeholders. Centered on a core platform of security offerings, the company develops and manages various solutions that accelerate connections to remote cellular IoT devices, streamlines device security and simplifies operation. M2MD has developed long life battery powered IoT devices for various industries including GPS locators. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Please visit www.m2mdtech.com. LinkedIn: M2MD Technologies, Inc.

