M3 Insurance Partners with SimplePin to Modernize Financial Operations at Scale

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin today announced that M3 Insurance, a top insurance broker and risk management firm in America, has selected SimplePin to modernize its finance and accounting operations. The partnership enables M3 to automate insurance receivables across payment channels, reducing manual work while improving speed, accuracy, and financial visibility across the organization.

As insurance brokerages manage increasing transaction volumes, complex payment flows, and rising operational demands, finance teams are under pressure to move faster without sacrificing control or accuracy. SimplePin addresses this challenge by automating how insurance payments are captured, posted, and reconciled—eliminating manual handoffs and providing real-time insight into cash flow and exceptions.

"When we evaluated SimplePin, a big part of our decision-making process was what would be best for our clients," said Jamin Friedl, Senior Director of Finance at M3 Insurance. "SimplePin helps us reduce manual work behind the scenes while improving the payment experience for clients, carriers, and partners. It's a meaningful step forward as we modernize operations and keep pace with where the industry is headed."

SimplePin's platform is designed to integrate into complex insurance environments, helping organizations eliminate reconciliation bottlenecks and replace legacy, manual workflows with automated processes built for scale.

"We're not looking for a traditional vendor relationship," Friedl added. "We value partners we can collaborate with as the industry changes and new needs emerge. SimplePin stood out as a team that understands insurance operations and is aligned with the way we want to evolve."

"Finance and accounting teams should not have to rely on manual processes to keep up with today's payment complexity," said Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin. "M3's approach to modernization and partnership reflects where the industry is heading, and we're proud to support their team with technology that improves efficiency, visibility, and the experience for everyone involved."

About M3 Insurance

M3 Insurance is a top private and independent insurance broker and risk management firm in the nation. Recognized as a leader in the products it represents and the industries it serves, M3's people act as an extension of each client's team, providing world-class resources to help manage risk, secure insurance solutions, and deliver comprehensive employee benefits. With a strong commitment to community, M3 works to build better places to live and work.

About SimplePin

SimplePin is the leading insurance receivables and accounting automation platform, purpose-built for agencies, MGAs, and carriers. SimplePin integrates directly with Applied Epic, Vertafore AMS360, Acturis, and other core systems to automate the full receivables lifecycle — from payment capture to posting and reconciliation. By eliminating manual processes and reducing errors, SimplePin helps clients accelerate cash flow, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a better payment experience.

