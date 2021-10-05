M8 Pharmaceuticals Announces License of Exclusive Mexican Rights for Arlevert® from HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- m8 Pharmaceuticals and HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL have signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the Mexican market for Arlevert®. Arlevert® is a fixed-dose oral combination of cinnarizine and dimenhydrinate indicated for different types of vertigo of various origin. This collaboration reinforces m8 Pharmaceuticals' and HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL's mutual focus continue to promote innovative products to Mexican physicians and proven treatments to patients. Previous well-controlled clinical studies have demonstrated that Arlevert® has a significant efficacy profile, as measured by validated mean vertigo scores compared with placebo, betahistine and the component mono-therapies. Arlevert® has also been well-tolerated with minimum sedation. Moreover, the addition of Arlevert® to the m8 portfolio reinforces the company's position as a Latin American leader in the CNS and respiratory space.

"We are very extremely happy to license Arlevert® for the Mexican market, as vertigo is a frequent and complex challenge. The combination of the two molecules with different modes of action is an important innovation for addressing both the peripheral and central causes of vertigo" said Joel Barlan, m8's CEO.

Regarding the collaboration Kai Schleenhain, CEO of HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL, said "We are very grateful to have found such a reliable and competent partner for promoting Arlevert® in Mexico. Patients with vertigo will benefit from the convincing and proven efficacy of Arlevert®. We wish m8 great success and look forward working together.".

About HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL

HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL is an independent, family-run, mid-sized German pharmaceutical company with more than 120 years of experience in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Over the past 40 years, the company has specialized in the treatment of vertigo and vestibular disorder. In this indication, HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL is German market leader with Arlevert®, its original drug for the treatment of patients with vertigo of various origins. By hosting the biannual HENNIG-Vertigo-Symposium, Europe's largest event in this therapeutical area, , HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL fosters research and scientific exchange among investigators in this field of study. By supporting continued education for practitioners, ENT-physicians and neurologists, the company promotes better vertigo diagnosis and therapy. With its more than 300 highly qualified employees, state-of-the-art technologies and its own on-site production facilities, HENNIG ARZNEIMITTEL stands for the highest quality.

For further information: https://www.hennig-am.de/en/

About M8 PHARMACEUTICALS

m8 is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin America markets: Brazil and Mexico. m8 aims to become the preferred pharmaceutical partner for the licensing of high-value innovative and proven therapies across our main therapeutic areas CNS, Respiratory, Cardiometabolic, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, Onco-hematology and Orphan Diseases. m8 is a Montreux Equity Partners portfolio company.

For more information, please visit: www.moksha8.com

For more information please contact:

Joel Barlan

Chief Executive Officer

T: +52 (55) 4431 2933

[email protected]

Rafael Ferrer

Vice President of Corporate Development

T: +1 (305) 299 6998

[email protected]

SOURCE m8 Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.moksha8.com

