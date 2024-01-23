M&A Activity Poised for a Rebound in 2024; Value of Deals Expected to Increase: Deloitte 2024 M&A Trends Survey

Dealmakers are proving adept at strategic pivots while also placing emphasis on strategic alignment and pre-deal preparation, and making greater use of advanced technologies across the M&A lifecycle

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte released the findings of its "2024 M&A Trends Survey: Mind the gap," asking corporate and private equity (PE) leaders in the U.S. about their expectations for M&A activity in the upcoming 12 months as well as their experiences with recent transactions.

Executive sentiment toward M&A activity for the year ahead is optimistic, with respondents across corporate and PE expecting a rebound in both volume and value. Eighty-three percent of these executives anticipate deal volume to increase over the next 12 months, and 82% expect the volume of their own organization's deals to grow larger in the coming year as well.

A similar trend can be seen with respondent outlook on deal value, with 82% indicating they expect the size of their own organization's deals to increase in the coming year.

This is further substantiated by findings from Deloitte's most recent 4Q23 North American CFO Signals™ survey with just over half (51%) of CFOs estimated 1% to10% of their companies' growth in the next three years to come from M&A while 19% indicated between 11% and 50% of growth could derive from M&A in that period.

Deloitte's "2024 M&A Trends Survey" marks the largest cohort of respondents in its 10-year history, capturing insights from 1,500 U.S.-based executives representing both sides of the dealmaking process, with a nearly 50/50 split between corporations and private equity.

Key findings:

A focus on internal transformation to lay the groundwork. Corporations and private equity firms have invested more time and energy on internal transformations in the last year, with more than two-thirds (68%) of leaders surveyed stating their organizations had restructured since the pandemic began in early 2020. Another 27% are focused on restructuring now or plan to be doing so within the next six months.

Corporations and private equity firms have invested more time and energy on internal transformations in the last year, with more than two-thirds (68%) of leaders surveyed stating their organizations had restructured since the pandemic began in early 2020. Another 27% are focused on restructuring now or plan to be doing so within the next six months. A penchant to pivot as new challenges have emerged. With a slower M&A market during 2023, corporate and private equity respondents reported successful pivots in response. For example, 51% of respondents have pursued alternative financing vehicles such as non-bank and non-traditional lenders while 46% have embraced deal structures beyond traditional M&A, such as JVs and other types of strategic partnerships.

With a slower M&A market during 2023, corporate and private equity respondents reported successful pivots in response. For example, 51% of respondents have pursued alternative financing vehicles such as non-bank and non-traditional lenders while 46% have embraced deal structures beyond traditional M&A, such as JVs and other types of strategic partnerships. Leaders seek deals that line up with larger enterprise goals. Corporate (44%) and PE (47%) leaders alike prioritize defining a coherent and well-supported M&A strategy as the most important factor as they consider seeking and executing deals with a strong focus on deal valuation as the second-ranked aspect for corporate leaders (41%) and third-most for private equity (39%).

Corporate (44%) and PE (47%) leaders alike prioritize defining a coherent and well-supported M&A strategy as the most important factor as they consider seeking and executing deals with a strong focus on deal valuation as the second-ranked aspect for corporate leaders (41%) and third-most for private equity (39%). Advanced analytics and Generative AI take their place in M&A. Nearly all respondents (99%) said their organizations have begun using advanced data analytics or Generative AI to enhance M&A lifecycle tasks such as identification, valuation, integration, and divestiture, among others.

Nearly all respondents (99%) said their organizations have begun using advanced data analytics or Generative AI to enhance M&A lifecycle tasks such as identification, valuation, integration, and divestiture, among others. Organizations are still looking across borders to make deals. Corporate and PE interest in international targeting to find value has increased 22% in the past two years (68% in 2021 vs. 90% in 2023).

Corporate and PE interest in international targeting to find value has increased 22% in the past two years (68% in 2021 vs. 90% in 2023). Sharing what works — and working together. Knowledge exchange between the corporate and PE cohorts is on the rise as both realize their shared lessons can drive better returns. PE firms are also more likely to do business directly with corporate buyers, with strategic sales seen as significantly more likely to be their primary exit avenue (56% 2023 vs. 33% in 2022).

"M&A deals happen when dealmakers feel confident. Market conditions can shape that sentiment, but strategy and preparation set the tone," said Adam Reilly, national managing partner, mergers, acquisitions and restructuring services, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "As every part of the M&A lifecycle becomes more complex, leaders are increasingly recognizing the path to success requires the strong foundation of a well-defined strategy as well as the use of advanced analytics and, in some cases, Generative AI to assess past decision-making, and make better, faster decisions about future deals."

About the survey

Deloitte conducted the survey to explore M&A trends and expected activity in the upcoming 12 months as well as to understand executive experiences with recent transactions. The survey was fielded online by an independent research company between Sept. 19 and Oct. 10, 2023. Half of the respondents represented U.S.-headquartered corporations and the other half represented U.S.-based private equity firms. All corporate survey participants work either for private or public companies with revenues in excess of $250 million (75% of the corporate respondents work for companies with revenues in excess of $1 billion). Ninety-five percent of the private equity respondents work for firms that manage primary funds in excess of $1 billion. Nearly 70% of the respondents sit within the C-suite. The corporate respondents work in a variety of industries, including technology, media, and telecommunications; consumer; energy and resources; financial services; and life sciences and health care.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte