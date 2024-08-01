M&A Healthcare Advisors Become Registered Agents of a Broker-Dealer, Enhancing and Expanding Merger & Acquisition Services for the Healthcare Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) is proud to announce their new status as registered agents of Finalis, a FINRA regulated Broker-Dealer based in New York & San Francisco. Already a leader in healthcare M&A, this milestone elevates the firm's status to an Investment Bank and enables them to more effectively navigate the complexities of healthcare transactions. Additionally, it significantly broadens their services and ability to meet the needs of their clients in an increasingly demanding regulatory landscape.

"We have worked very hard to evolve and strengthen our brand since inception, and this milestone is a culmination of those efforts. It also places even more distinction between us and the many unregulated 'M&A Advisors' and 'Finders' that currently exist in the lower-middle market of healthcare. Most importantly, being registered with FINRA will serve as a great benefit to our clients and enable us to expand our current services offerings", says Mike Moran, Founder and Managing Director at MAHA.

Strategic Expansion: Empowering Healthcare Business Clients

"The majority of self-guided or poorly represented transactions falter and fail," states Andre Ulloa, Founder and Managing Director. "The reason is simple: most fail because they do not have access to the experts and advisors needed to guide them and advocate on their behalf through the challenging M&A process. We are enhancing our well-established Seller Representation and M&A Consulting services through affiliation with a broker-dealer. This can ensure proper compliance throughout the process and provide us with investment banking resources to more effectively serve our client's needs. At every step, we can offer clients the highest level of support required to meet their unique M&A and financial goals."

Sell-side representation will remain their core focus, but as agents of a broker-dealer, MAHA's status as an investment bank enables them to offer the following support and services:

Conduct Securities or Equities Transactions: Without FINRA compliance, an intermediary is unable to facilitate securities transactions, creating significant risk for sellers with un-registered representation. Aside from sell side representation, MAHA can also conduct other private placement transactions. Their registration with a Broker-Dealer helps mitigate seller risk by ensuring proper compliance is maintained throughout any type of transaction.

MAHA has more avenues for capital raising, beyond seller buyouts. Clients can choose to pursue minority interest investments or raising money through private placements. There are also debt financing options which they can structure closely with underwriters. Other offerings, such as restructurings or assisting clients with how to reinvest their proceeds are a few of the additional benefits they are now able to provide. Many structures, which entail raising capital, require that the placement agent (the engaged firm) be registered with a Broker Dealer. Market Expertise and Investor Relations : Leverage extensive market knowledge and established relationships with institutional investors. MAHA can help clients navigate market dynamics, assess investor sentiments, and optimize transaction structures to best suit their needs. Furthermore, in order for an M&A firm to provide a valuation and promote this 'pricing' in the public, a firm needs to be properly registered.

: Leverage extensive market knowledge and established relationships with institutional investors. MAHA can help clients navigate market dynamics, assess investor sentiments, and optimize transaction structures to best suit their needs. Furthermore, in order for an M&A firm to provide a valuation and promote this 'pricing' in the public, a firm needs to be properly registered. Regulatory and SEC Compliance: Adhere to strict regulatory requirements set by organizations like the SEC. Registration with a Broker Dealer ensures transactions comply with legal standards, minimizing regulatory and future legal risks. If a transaction is structured as an equity purchase, for instance, then the regulators require that the M&A Advisor be a Registered Agent.

Adhere to strict regulatory requirements set by organizations like the SEC. Registration with a Broker Dealer ensures transactions comply with legal standards, minimizing regulatory and future legal risks. If a transaction is structured as an equity purchase, for instance, then the regulators require that the M&A Advisor be a Registered Agent. Extensive Network and Capital Resources: Affiliation with a Broker Dealer provides a broad range of deal resources. If clients have capital needs or are looking to properly conduct a sale of their company, MAHA can approach a multitude of "deal support" affiliates within our network. This support is also in compliance and allowed to conduct a broad range of capital raises.

Affiliation with a Broker Dealer provides a broad range of deal resources. If clients have capital needs or are looking to properly conduct a sale of their company, MAHA can approach a multitude of "deal support" affiliates within our network. This support is also in compliance and allowed to conduct a broad range of capital raises. Restructuring: If your company is in a distressed situation, MAHA can work with you or your creditors to formulate a restructuring plan. This may entail working with a legal team to define the debt payment schedule and how to recover the business from liquidation. MAHA can also be the agents for a Section 363 process.

"Our investment banking status is not simply a credential, requiring a lengthy time commitment and cost, it's a commitment to our clients that we will continue to enhance our representation as we navigate the turbulent waters of healthcare M&A. We remain with our clients, every step of the way, providing expert guidance and mitigating their transactional risk." said Mark Thomas, Founder and Director of Operations.

Learn more about the M&A process by going online for a free video series on the most common questions healthcare business owners have about selling their business.

About M&A Healthcare Advisors

M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA), is a boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, focused on the lower-middle market healthcare industry and companies generating $2 million - $20 million of EBITDA. The founders of M&A Healthcare Advisors have sold companies in a variety of healthcare segments: Behavioral Health, Autism Services, I/DD, Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, Private Duty, Physical Therapy, Physician Practices, Staffing/Medical Recruiting, Facility-Based Care, Healthcare Technology, Not-for-Profits, and all types of Pharmacy.

Their core purpose is to provide comprehensive, efficient, and committed transactional support for emerging or established, lower-middle market healthcare businesses. The firm was founded by a team of seasoned M&A experts who specialize in providing comprehensive, client-focused services to cover every aspect of selling, buying, and merging healthcare businesses. Learn more at: www.MAHealthcareAdvisors.com.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member SIPC/FINRA. M&A Healthcare Advisors and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

