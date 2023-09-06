M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Represents Advent Home Health in their Sale to Intermountain Health

News provided by

M & A Healthcare Advisors

06 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) is pleased to announce the sale of Advent Home Health, an award-winning home health provider located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2008, Advent has been owned and operated by Salvador Agonias and his family. MAHA was engaged as the company's financial and strategic consultant to oversee the M&A process with an identified buyer, Intermountain Health (IMH), a hospital system based in Utah expanding their provider services across the Southwest US region.

Continue Reading

"Representing and working side-by-side with the Agonias family was a truly rewarding experience. They were experts in home health operations and the local area. Together, we were able to run a tight M&A process with a large non-profit health system. We worked extensively through the acquisition criteria of the buyer, arriving at a closed transaction in line with the initial price and terms. We appreciate IMH's consistency and integrity through it all. Despite drastically differing in size, both parties shared values, and more specifically each other's trust to forge ahead in the face of various challenges," said Andre Ulloa, Founder and Executive Advisor at M&A Healthcare Advisors.

"Andre and the MAHA team went above and beyond. I felt that someone had my back, which was so important due to my lack of experience with selling an agency. I'm a nurse by trade and have very little understanding of the M&A industry, so having Andre and his team with us through every step instilled confidence in me daily. Andre was extremely professional and managed a lot of personalities and teams through this complicated process. We could not have done it without his guidance, and we couldn't be happier with the outcome," Claudine Wynot, Administrator at Advent Home Health.

Selling to a non-profit hospital system presents a unique set of challenges as certain traditional steps in the M&A process are conducted out of order. Additionally, all along the way, there are various committee approvals required to advance the transaction. In the end, however, MAHA was able to act as a true intermediary, fostering a strong relationship between buyer and seller.   

About M&A Healthcare Advisors:

MAHA is a boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, focused on the lower-middle market healthcare industry. Their core purpose is to provide comprehensive, efficient, and committed transactional support for emerging or established, lower-middle market healthcare businesses.

The team at M&A Healthcare Advisors has sold companies in a variety of healthcare segments: Behavioral Health, Autism Services, I/DD, Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, Private Duty, Physician Practices, Physical Therapy, Staffing/Medical Recruiting, Facility-Based Care, Labs, Not-for-Profits, and all types of Pharmacy. Their full suite of services includes Sell-Side Representation, M&A Hourly Consulting, and Expert Valuation services.

Business Contact:
Mark Thomas
Founder, Director of Operations
M&A Healthcare Advisors
mthomas@mahealthcareadvisors.com

SOURCE M & A Healthcare Advisors

Also from this source

M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Exclusively Represents Summit Home Care in their Sale to LHC Group, Inc.

M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Exclusively Represents Hoover Pharmacy in their Sale to CVS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.