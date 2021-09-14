M&A Science Academy Announces First Recipients of M&A Science Diversity Scholarship

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Science Academy, the leading source of online education for mergers and acquisitions, is excited to announce the first recipients of the M&A Science Diversity Scholarship .

The M&A Science Diversity Scholarship aims to shepherd in a new, diverse generation of professionals to the industry by providing the opportunity of a world-class education to a broader audience. Through the benefits of an academy education, it is possible to build a diverse pool of professional talent that brings a fresh perspective and innovation to the M&A community.

Recipients include Julian Williams, Trisha Hitchings, and Flora Goula. From being told by a speech therapist at three years old that he would never learn how to read or write, to becoming a first-generation attorney in his family, Julian Williams is simply a man who does not quit. Julian has an interest in learning more about mergers and acquisitions with aspirations of joining a large law firm M&A practice group.

Trisha Hitchings is a Mergers & Acquisitions Associate in the Business Development group at PartnerCare, a leading provider of interventional pain management and musculoskeletal services. Flora Goula is a law student of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, who has experience as an M&A legal intern and is currently pursuing an Investment Management Specialization offered by the University of Geneva. She also writes articles on empowerment emphasizing on women's empowerment. Read more about the recipients here .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

Media Contact:

Madeleine Martin

(224) 436 - 5267

[email protected]

SOURCE M&A Science

Related Links

https://www.mascience.com/

