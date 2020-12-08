M&A Science Hosts Holiday Virtual Summit

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the holiday season and Kison Patel , host of the M&A industry leading podcast M&A Science , is looking forward to learning and sharing the cheer. Join him and other M&A professionals for the two-day M&A Science Holiday Virtual Summit on December 9th and 10th. Highlighted speakers include executives from AstraZeneca, Microsoft, and Cisco.

Day one of the event is free and includes four sessions covering M&A topics, two networking times, and ends with a virtual happy hour. Day two is available for M&A Science Academy members only and features presentations similar to the Academy's training format, focusing on tactical takeaways for those interested in learning and implementing step by step strategies.

Between sessions Kison will be doing giveaways with prizes including custom flasks and a chance to win free tickets to the second day of the summit.

Register for day one of the summit here . Go to https://www.mascience.com/holiday-summit to learn more.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science , hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 15k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry. More recently, Kison has expanded the M&A Science umbrella to include a training academy in an effort to share practitioners' most valuable lessons learned.

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry.

Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

