M&A Science Hosts Modern M&A Virtual Summit

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haunted from inefficiencies during due diligence? Does failure to achieve post-merger synergies leave you feeling aghast with regret? Is your team dreading adding another frightful deal into the pipeline? Send outdated M&A practices to the grave with Kison Patel , host of the M&A Science podcast, at the Modern M&A Virtual Summit this October 27, 2021 from 10am to 5pm EST.

Speakers include Jim Buckley , Vice President of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Integration at VMware and Harry Kraemer Jr , former CEO of Baxter Healthcare and current professor of Management and Strategy at Kellogg School of Management. Sessions will cover modern approaches to deal execution, people-focused integration strategies, and end with a spooky-themed happy hour, where participants will tell M&A ghost stories from deals past the grave.

Even though you can't wave a magic wand and fix all your M&A woes, you can equip your team with the knowledge and tips to be successful. When M&A is conducted effectively it should be a treat, not a trick. Join the M&A Science Academy to access tickets. Go to https://www.mascience.com/modern-summit to see the full lineup.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science , hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 20k monthly listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry. More recently, Kison has expanded the M&A Science umbrella to include a training academy in an effort to share practitioners' most valuable lessons learned.

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

