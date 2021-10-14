M&A Science Hosts Modern M&A Virtual Summit
Oct 14, 2021, 08:32 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haunted from inefficiencies during due diligence? Does failure to achieve post-merger synergies leave you feeling aghast with regret? Is your team dreading adding another frightful deal into the pipeline? Send outdated M&A practices to the grave with Kison Patel, host of the M&A Science podcast, at the Modern M&A Virtual Summit this October 27, 2021 from 10am to 5pm EST.
Speakers include Jim Buckley, Vice President of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Integration at VMware and Harry Kraemer Jr, former CEO of Baxter Healthcare and current professor of Management and Strategy at Kellogg School of Management. Sessions will cover modern approaches to deal execution, people-focused integration strategies, and end with a spooky-themed happy hour, where participants will tell M&A ghost stories from deals past the grave.
Even though you can't wave a magic wand and fix all your M&A woes, you can equip your team with the knowledge and tips to be successful. When M&A is conducted effectively it should be a treat, not a trick. Join the M&A Science Academy to access tickets. Go to https://www.mascience.com/modern-summit to see the full lineup.
About M&A Science:
M&A Science, hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 20k monthly listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry. More recently, Kison has expanded the M&A Science umbrella to include a training academy in an effort to share practitioners' most valuable lessons learned.
About M&A Science Academy
M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy.
