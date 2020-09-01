M&A Science Launches M&A Training Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Science, leading M&A podcast in the world, is launching a subscription-based online training program called M&A Science Academy . The Academy workshops are outcome-based, providing clear and tangible value, with classes beginning in November. Membership includes unlimited access to workshops and networking events.

This unique academy demystifies deals and gives both first-time and experienced practitioners a definitive guide to M&A training. Workshop instructors include over 20 professionals from companies such as Cisco, Atlassian, Microsoft and Ansys. In the class forums, there will be exclusive opportunities for detailed questions about optimizing your M&A processes from practitioners. Participants will have unique opportunities to connect and collaborate with a network of transaction professionals.



The workshops will be team oriented and practice based. Workshops include divestiture planning and executing, Agile M&A, Budgeting for M&A, Building a Center of Excellence, and Mastering M&A Leadership.

The Academy features a reasonable subscription service with both live and on-demand courses. Pre-launch prices start as low as $20/month billed annually.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science , hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 14k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry.

