M&A Source® Announces the 2026 Spring Conference & Deal Market

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Source®, the leading not-for-profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions, has announced the 2026 Spring Conference & Deal Market. The multi-day event, from June 1— 3, at the Hyatt Regency, Minneapolis, brings together intermediaries, investors and industry thought leaders for cutting-edge education, deal-making and professional development. The conference is designed to equip M&A advisors with the tools, connections and strategies needed to grow their practices and deliver stronger outcomes for their clients.

The M&A Source 2026 Spring Conference features a full agenda of professional development courses and workshops led by highly experienced practitioners and industry experts. Sessions are structured to deliver practical and immediately applicable insights across the full spectrum of M&A advisory — from business development and deal sourcing to transaction management, valuation and post-close best practices.

Conference Highlights Include:

Deal Market: A cornerstone of every M&A Source® conference, the Deal Market provides an opportunity for advisors to present active listings and connect with private equity groups, family offices and investors in a structured, high-efficiency setting. Participants gain direct access to a concentrated audience of motivated dealmakers, who are specifically targeting lower middle market investments.

Courses: In addition to the main conference programs, M&A Source® offer professional courses providing structured, in-depth instruction aligned with the association's credentialing standards. These courses represent an opportunity for advisors to deepen their technical expertise, satisfy continuing education requirements, and advance toward the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI) designation — the industry's most-respected credential for lower middle-market professionals.

Networking Opportunities:Dedicated networking events at the conference provide advisors, private equity groups, family offices and investors quality time to get to know each other personally. With a shared focus on lower middle market businesses, these relationships plant the seeds for future deals.

Keynote Speaker: Headlining the 2026 Spring Conference is Gerry O'Brion, keynote speaker, author of the book "They Buy Your Because" and founder of the company What Big Brands Know. His keynote address at the conference is, Becoming the #1 Choice in a Crowded Market. Attendees will learn to use the Power of Because to stand out in the sea of sameness and close more sales. Gerry O'Brion will share his BECAUSE framework, a simple but powerful system for becoming the obvious choice. Advisors will learn how to cut through the noise, stand out in competitive markets, and dramatically boost sales.

"M&A Source® Conferences & Deal Markets are where the lower middle-market comes together — to learn, to connect and to do deals. These events provide a unique opportunity for advisors to stay current on the latest market trends and best practices, sharpen their deal-making acumen, expand their networks and walk away with real business. We are proud to bring together top advisors, investors and the industry thought leaders under one roof." — Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, M&A Source®

Learn more on The M&A Source® Spring 2026 Conference & Deal Market website or contact the M&A Source directly.

About M&A Source

M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors.

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SOURCE M&A Source