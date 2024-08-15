MAB Kargo Selects Unisys Logistics Optimization™ to Help Revolutionize Air Cargo Efficiency

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that MAB Kargo, the air cargo division of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), selects Unisys and its logistics optimization solution to significantly enhance its operational efficiency, capacity utilization, and service delivery.

Mab Kargo Logo

Like many in the air cargo industry, MAB Kargo faces challenges with time-consuming planning and loading processes that result in underutilized space on flights, missed revenue opportunities, and even damage to shipments. To meet its customers' demands globally in today's environment, MAB Kargo has chosen Unisys Logistics Optimization™.

MAB Kargo CEO Mark Jason Thomas praises the partnership, stating, "Investing in advanced technologies like Unisys Logistics Optimization will allow us to cement our position as an industry leader. The solution's ability to replan in near-real-time gives us the agility to manage disruptions and maximize our assets.

MAB Kargo chose Unisys Logistics Optimization solution to achieve the following:

Empower its sales team to proactively fill planes to drive additional revenue.

Reduce costs associated with ground handler labor.

Limit claims, damages, and the risk of non-compliance due to human error.

Improve fuel efficiency and minimize its carbon footprint.

The Unisys Logistics Optimization solution turns complex data into strategic insights by leveraging diverse computing methods and pre-trained AI models to optimize load utilization, routing and inventory for air cargo, ground handlers and freight forwarders.

"Our Logistics Optimization solution is perfect for MAB Kargo, addressing their air cargo challenges for faster decision-making and capacity optimization," said Chris Arrasmith, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Unisys. "By leveraging our 40+ years of experience and a deep understanding of air cargo processes, our solution is making a significant impact in this competitive industry."

About MAB Kargo

MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) is the air cargo arm and subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation comprising three focused business portfolios from Airlines, Loyalty and Travel Solutions (LTS) and Aviation Services. MASkargo operates three A330-200F freighters from its home base in Kuala Lumpur International Airport. MASkargo offers a range of services in the air logistics trade, including belly space capacity, which services almost 100 destinations worldwide as well as warehouse facilities in KLIA, Penang International Airport, Kuching International Airport and Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

