Unisys Receives Enterprise & AI Innovation Award from Plug and Play

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has received the Enterprise & AI Innovation Award from Silicon Valley-based innovation platform Plug and Play. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to collaboration and leadership, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for transformative AI solutions. Plug and Play's global network connects over 100,000 startups, partners and investors to drive innovation and economic growth.

Plug and Play noted that Unisys stood out for its agile yet systematic approach to innovation, as well as its ongoing engagement with startups and industry peers to unlock new growth opportunities. Unisys actively participates in the Plug and Play ecosystem by conducting regular deal flows and pilots with startups and partners throughout the year, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and technologies.

"Plug and Play's recognition of our enterprise and AI innovation is a testament to what we can achieve when we embrace collaboration and stay relentlessly curious," said Chris Bennett, vice president of the AI & Machine Learning Practice at Unisys. "Unisys' passion for new technologies fuels our growth and paves new avenues for our clients and partners. Together, we're shaping the future with AI not as spectators, but as active creators of impact."

This is the second time Unisys has received the Enterprise & AI Innovation Award from Plug and Play, having previously received the honor in 2023. Plug and Play also recognized Unisys for continuing to evolve after more than 150 years in business, delivering market-leading solutions to clients.

To learn more about the AI offerings from Unisys, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 1216/10027

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation