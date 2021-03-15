Mabl Partners with VeriServe to Expand Distribution in Japan

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabl, the leading intelligent test automation company for quality engineering, today announced VeriServe Corporation, a global leader in software verification and validation, is an official reseller of mabl in Japan. This new commercial partnership unites two organizations focused on helping software teams ensure that software meets high quality and reliability standards.

"We are thrilled to be working with VeriServe, one of Japan's premier software testing and QA service," says mabl co-founder Izzy Azeri. "VeriServe's expertise and dedication to software verification and validation complements mabl's intelligent test automation capabilities perfectly, and we're excited to include them as our newest reseller serving the rapidly growing needs of quality-centric brands in Japan."

Adoption of mabl's AI enabled low-code test automation software has grown rapidly in the past year. In 2020, the company increased its Japanese customer base by 425% and revenue by nearly 500% while expanding its community in Japan to over 650 members . The company also recently welcomed Presidio Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Sumitomo Corporation, as a strategic investor.

"Mabl is one of the most advanced and easy-to-use test automation tools I've ever seen," says Hayato Yabusaki, Test Engineer at VeriServe.

Yoshiki Ito, Test Automation Evangelist at VeriServe said, "When I used mabl I could easily see how it helps test engineers be more productive and creative. We are excited to partner with mabl to help our customers improve the quality of their applications and improve team efficiency."

Visit https://www.mabl.com [ https://www.mabl.com/japan ] to learn more about mabl's intelligent test automation for web, mobile, and API or start your free trial today.

About mabl

Mabl is the intelligent test automation company that empowers high-velocity software development teams to integrate automated end-to-end testing into the entire development lifecycle. Mabl users benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable tests that result in faster delivery of high quality applications. That's why customer-centric brands like LOB - a Rakuten Group Company, note, Riot Games, jetBlue and many other enterprises rely on mabl for testing their business critical apps. https://www.mabl.com .

About VeriServe

VeriServe is a global leader in software verification and validation. As a software verification pioneer, they have served more than 1,000 companies and supported the development of everything from smartphones and digital cameras to vehicles, aircraft and enterprise systems. With more than 35 years at the forefront of software quality, VeriServe continues to deliver unparalleled service to cutting-edge organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and more. https://www.veriserve.co.jp/en/

