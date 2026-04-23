mabl Unveils Next-generation Agentic Testing Platform for the AI Development Era

Release delivers what mabl calls "Active Coverage" — quality validation built to keep pace with AI coding agents — addressing a gap revealed in the company's 2026 State of Quality Engineering Report.

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl, the agentic testing platform built for enterprise teams, today released a number of new capabilities designed to enable continuous quality at agentic development speed. As the speed and scale of AI-generated code continue to skyrocket within organizations in every industry, "Active Coverage" has become imperative, according to the company, which has been AI-native since 2017.

The launch coincides with findings from mabl's 2026 State of Quality Engineering Report, a survey of nearly 1,000 software professionals that confirms the gap between code generation velocity and quality validation is widening. Among teams using AI coding agents today, the report found a near-even split: 41% say AI has improved code quality, while 37% say it has produced code faster but at lower quality, underscoring how much a team's quality foundation determines which side of that gap they land on.

"Coding agents ship faster than any team in software history, but an agent grading its own work is biased toward shipping," said Dan Belcher, Co-founder of mabl. Our enterprise customers told us the quality layer has to be independent, and it has to keep up," We built mabl to be that layer, an agentic quality platform that tests both hand-crafted and AI-generated code with the rigor of an independent reviewer, and the observability, lineage, and retention the enterprise has always needed."

mabl's new capabilities were designed to deliver Active Coverage in support of a new era of agentic software development:

Agent Instructions makes team quality standards persistent and self-enforcing, encoding application-specific context directly into mabl so it's applied automatically across every test it authors, every failure it analyzes, and every recovery it attempts.

makes team quality standards persistent and self-enforcing, encoding application-specific context directly into mabl so it's applied automatically across every test it authors, every failure it analyzes, and every recovery it attempts. Cloud Test Generation allows tests to be authored entirely in the cloud with no local setup required, triggered from a browser, CLI, or IDE, with multiple sessions running in parallel so coverage keeps pace with development without creating a bottleneck.

allows tests to be authored entirely in the cloud with no local setup required, triggered from a browser, CLI, or IDE, with multiple sessions running in parallel so coverage keeps pace with development without creating a bottleneck. Runtime Recovery autonomously resolves unexpected obstacles during test execution, keeping tests running through environmental noise that would otherwise stop a pipeline cold — so when the pipeline stops, something actually broke.

autonomously resolves unexpected obstacles during test execution, keeping tests running through environmental noise that would otherwise stop a pipeline cold — so when the pipeline stops, something actually broke. Conversational Results Analysis lets engineers interrogate test runs through natural language across individual tests, deployments, or the full workspace, turning hours of manual log investigation into minutes.

lets engineers interrogate test runs through natural language across individual tests, deployments, or the full workspace, turning hours of manual log investigation into minutes. Atlassian Rovo Integration brings mabl's testing intelligence directly into Jira and Confluence, so teams can trigger runs, investigate failures, and assess release readiness without leaving the tools they already work in.

More information about mabl's latest release can be found in this blog post.

2026 State of Quality Engineering Report

Today's launch coincides with the release of mabl's 2026 State of Quality Engineering Report, based on responses from 996 software professionals across the U.S. and U.K. The findings paint a clear picture of an industry at an inflection point. Teams are spending an average of 20% of their working week manually verifying AI-generated tests and code, test maintenance has claimed the top spot as the industry's #1 testing challenge for the second consecutive year, and 35% of production bugs are still first discovered by customers. The full report is available at https://www.mabl.com/reports/2026-state-of-quality-engineering-report.

About mabl

mabl is the agentic testing platform that gives you coverage that builds itself, runs itself, and recovers itself so teams can ship at the speed of AI coding agents with confidence. Built on AI since 2017, mabl's skills work together as one integrated platform to actively maintain coverage, surface quality signals across your portfolio, and fit into the tools and pipelines your team already runs. Trusted by industry leaders like Mercedes-Benz, LendingClub Bank, and JetBlue, mabl is how engineering and quality teams keep pace with agentic development. Learn more at mabl.com

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SOURCE mabl Inc.