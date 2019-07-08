Mac Your Way With Noodles & Company This National Mac & Cheese Day With Free Customizable Wisconsin Mac & Cheese®

Noodles is truly the mac and cheese expert and serves up more than 10 million bowls of cheesy goodness every year, using more than 2 million pounds of cheese sauce at more than 460 restaurants across the country. Noodles' proprietary creamy cheese sauce is made of high-quality aged cheddars and is gluten and rBST-free. There's no shortage of mac and cheese options either. Noodles has something for everyone in the family, from Zucchini Truffle Mac to Buffalo Chicken Mac to BBQ Pork Mac.

"We know everyone loves our Wisconsin Mac & Cheese from kids to kids at heart, and they're a big reason the dish has been our best-seller for more than 20 years," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "Here at Noodles we know mac better than any restaurant chain, and offering healthy, innovative combinations like the Zucchini Truffle Mac or Gluten-Friendly Pipette Mac full of the best ingredients make us an easy choice for any diet, lifestyle or craving."

This National Mac & Cheese Day deal is offered only on July 14 and is exclusive to NoodlesREWARDS members. Not a NoodlesREWARDS member? Sign up by Saturday, July 13 to take advantage of the offer by downloading the NoodlesREWARDS app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or signing up online at noodles.com/rewards.

This delicious deal is available at all Noodles restaurants nationwide. Guests can find their local Noodles & Company restaurant by visiting noodles.com.

