Macao Sustainability Leader Sustaincia Joins the Sands Cares Accelerator

Las Vegas Sands and Sands China will support the organization in advancing technology to convert food waste into useful products during its three-year membership in the exclusive program.

LAS VEGAS and MACAO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Sands China today announced that Macao nongovernmental organization Sustaincia has joined the Sands Cares Accelerator, a three-year membership program aimed at advancing nonprofits to deliver greater community impact. Sustaincia is committed to using technology and social affairs to encourage sustainable development.

The organization's strategic goal for its Sands Cares Accelerator membership is to perfect the use of advanced technology in converting food waste from bakery items, rice and cooking oil into useful products. Related to this goal, Sustaincia also will focus on establishing its community lab as a hub for technology innovation and research in food waste valorization, as well as leverage this circular framework to create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and scientists.

"Sands and Sands China are providing us with vital resources to realize our vision for improving food waste processes through advanced technology, while driving business and job prospects to further sustainable impact," Terence Lee, president of Sustaincia, said. "We believe the progress we make in our identified focus areas over the next three years in the Sands Cares Accelerator can have impact in Macao for years to come."

Sustaincia's approach centers on food waste valorization, the process of transforming discarded materials into valuable commodities, and establishing a vital, community-driven laboratory in Macao. Recognizing the enormous volume of food waste generated daily by integrated resorts and high-volume tourism, Sustaincia is building a comprehensive platform for participatory science and sustainable waste management.

The laboratory acts as a collaborative hub, bringing together partners and members from diverse academic and industrial backgrounds, including co-founder Dr. Bashir Saidu and Collab researchers Rana Elromh and Bryan Lee, to tackle challenges of the circular economy. Through this model, Sustaincia is transforming food waste into valuable, commercially viable products, creating an entirely new and inclusive industry that proves that Macao can be a leader in sustainability and environmental betterment.

Sustaincia is the second Macao nongovernmental organization to join the Sands Cares Accelerator, which helps fast-track nonprofit organizations on the tipping point of increasing community impact. Inspired by the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit of Sands' founder Sheldon G. Adelson, the program carries on his legacy of building successful businesses and giving back to communities by helping advance the capabilities of nonprofit organizations so they can better serve their missions.

During their three-year membership, members focus on building their capacity in a strategic area or enhancing a program offering. Sands serves as a catalyst and mentor for helping organizations achieve their goals via funding to support their identified focus area, facilitation to build and achieve plans, and guidance and consulting from the company.

"Beyond having a solid vision to improve food waste management in Macao, Sustaincia was a great selection for our program because of its alignment with our own sustainable food initiatives," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Sands, said. "Another factor we look for is the ability of an organization to sustain their goal after they leave the Sands Cares Accelerator, and we believe Sustaincia has established a strong plan for long-term impact."

Sustaincia is the second member of the Sands Cares Accelerator in Macao. Other global members have included The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas (graduate), Green Our Planet (graduate), Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (graduate), the Inspiring Children Foundation (graduate) and the Asian Community Development Council (current member) in Las Vegas; and The Food Bank Singapore (current member) and Art Outreach (graduate) in Singapore.

To learn more about the Sands Cares Accelerator, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/#our-program-sands-cares.

About Sustaincia

Established in Macao in 2020, Sustaincia's mission is to create a community with opportunities for dialogue and exchange of ideas under the premises of economic development, social responsibility and environmental betterment. Sustaincia provides an online management platform for sustainable industry projects and activities spanning education, inspiration, connection, coordination and verification of sustainable efforts. Sustaincia also organizes events on green mobility and energy transitions, biotechnology exchange, global trends in technology and future career paths for young people. To explore our projects and join our mission, please visit the Community Laboratory section at sustaincia.org.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao®, The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.