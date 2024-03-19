MacDermid Enthone Debuts New Website, Underscoring Commitment to Innovation and Partnership

WATERBURY, Conn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions , a leading manufacturer of chemical compounds utilized in surface finishing applications, announced the launch of their newly redesigned website, macdermidenthone.com. The new website reflects the organization's brand image and voice, aligning with the company's continuous commitment to partnership, innovation, and sustainability.

The new website provides a modern, secure, visually appealing, and streamlined user experience. The responsive site features MacDermid Enthone's comprehensive portfolio of products and wide breadth of industries served while giving users insight into the organization's culture, commitment to innovation, and future-focused sustainability goals.

"Embracing change that drives innovation is at the heart of who we are as an organization, and I am thrilled to see our new website reflect that commitment," says Tanya Cummings, Global Director of Marketing and Communications at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions. "The new site is designed to deliver a streamlined and interactive user experience, inviting visitors to register for events, engage with value-added content, and easily connect with us for more information on our products, services, and solutions."

From the moment users arrive at macdermidenthone.com, they are immersed in the brand experience through a newly released brand video which serves as the hallmark of our business and lives in the marquee of the website's homepage. Visitors can navigate through the site using streamlined menus and simplified search - quickly finding the products and solutions they need.

"We are committed to delivering solutions that go far beyond chemistry," says Rich Lynch, Senior Global Vice President, MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions. "I am proud to say that our new website puts that ideal into practice, spotlighting our rich history, commitment to continuous innovation, and future-focused values."

Visit the new macdermidenthone.com to explore more.

About MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions:

Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc., operating as MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, stands as a global leader, specializing in the manufacture of chemical compounds catering to all facets of surface finishing applications. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and ever-changing customer requirements, with a strong focus on sustainable technologies and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions operates as a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), a diversified specialty chemicals company serving a broad spectrum of industries with innovative solutions that enhance everyday products. For more information, please visit MacDermidEnthone.com.

