MacGillivray Freeman Films Partners with MetaMedia for Educational and Group Screenings

"In an effort to meet the growing demand for educational screenings and field trips in non-traditional places, we're excited to partner with MetaMedia to offer opportunities for school groups and other educators to experience our educational films," said Shaun MacGillivray, producer and president of MacGillivray Freeman Films. "Our films provide powerful, inspiring learning experiences that can be offered to schools and families across the country, potentially reaching thousands of students and young people."

"We're proud to partner with MacGillivray Freeman Films to bring selections from their impressive catalog of educational content to our exhibitor partners throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Chuck Goldwater, MetaMedia President, North America. "We designed our platform to provide more opportunities for exhibitors to expand and increase their audiences through a diverse collection of programming."

MetaMedia will distribute the films to conventional commercial theaters, drive-ins, and other theatrical venues.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant screen 70mm films with more than 40 films for IMAX and giant-screen theatres to its credit. Throughout the company's 50-year history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations for The Living Sea and Dolphins and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame, including Everest, the highest grossing giant screen film of all time. MacGillivray Freeman's films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. Visit https://macgillivrayfreeman.com/.

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is an entertainment technology company that creates next-generation technologies and new revenue-generating opportunities for content producers and cinemas. MetaMedia created and launched the MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ the first global, cloud-based distribution platform for out-of-home venues. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the MetaMedia Entertainment NetworkTM provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of movies, live-streamed events, trailers and advertising, and other big-screen programming to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas, and other out-of-home venues. For more information, visit www.metamedia.global.

