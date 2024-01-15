MACH Alliance Announces Kibo as its First New Member of 2024

Alliance and Kibo are both at the NRF Big Show this week in New York City; MACH Haus will bring together hundreds of MACH enthusiasts for the second year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today that Kibo has joined as the 101st member and first new member of 2024. Kibo is a provider of composable unified commerce solutions.

The announcement comes as the Alliance and Kibo are attending the NRF Big Show in New York City where the Alliance is bringing back the MACH Haus after its successful debut alongside NRF in 2023.

Kibo was developed as the result of a merger strategy, bringing multiple, diverse technologies together under a single brand. The business has undergone significant transformation across its product portfolio, business strategy, go-to-market and beyond. Today, Kibo has found its core offering rooted in pure-play MACH, reflecting a new reality the Alliance has seen amongst several new members and applicants where companies are reinventing or rearchitecting their product strategies to align with MACH principles.

"Our membership momentum continues to climb both in volume and quality, two things we're extremely proud of at the MACH Alliance," said Alliance president, Casper Rasmussen. "And still we're holding true to our stringent certification criteria, which we really doubled-down on in 2023, publishing a detailed Admissions Playbook and re-committing to the high standards that have always defined this organization. We're pleased to have Kibo on board as the first of many industry leading companies for 2024."

Kibo has been recognized as a "Challenger" in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for its ability to execute and completeness of vision, as well as a "Strong Performer" The Forrester Wave: Order Management Systems, Q2 2023. The company joins MACH Alliance's ISV member category, which is for MACH tech vendors that represent new, best-of-breed technology platforms. Members in this category work with a number of other vendors in the MACH space, and their customers are both international and enterprise-level.

MACH Alliance announced in December it surpassed 100 members, adding eight companies to close out a milestone year. The high level of interest in membership underscores the growing industry commitment to adopting modern, composable technologies. It also coincides with a marked surge in interest from established vendors, who are actively building their MACH credentials through strategic acquisitions and innovative re-architecting of solutions.

Say "Hello" at NRF This Week

Attendees of NRF this week are invited to visit the MACH Haus at Hudson Mercantile, just a short walk from the Javits Center. The MACH Haus in 2023 saw the coming together of over 400 MACH enthusiasts including leading brands, MACH Ambassadors and over 50 member companies. More information and a link to register can be found here.

