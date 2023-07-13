MACH Alliance Launches Maturity Assessment Tool to Help Organizations Evaluate their Readiness to Make the Transition to MACH

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today the launch of a MACH Maturity Assessment online tool to evaluate an organization's readiness to make the transition to MACH. The quiz is designed to be high level focusing on the business as a whole versus only on its technical landscape.

Questions are focused on six pillars: Strategy and Transformation, Organization and Governance, Process and Metrics, People and Culture, Technology and Architecture, and Business Intelligence. The aim is to deliver a broad measure to assess organizational readiness to make the shift to MACH.

The whitepaper which accompanies the Maturity Assessment quiz details the best practices highly mature companies are following to maximize value enabled by MACH technologies. Respondents to the quiz will receive a maturity score in each of the six areas, with guidance on next steps to take where maturity is weak.

"The benefits of MACH are proven, from cost optimization to growth enablement to risk reduction and beyond," said Casper Rasmussen, President of MACH Alliance. "As the MACH movement gains continued momentum and more businesses begin to think about their qualifications and readiness to transition to MACH, we felt this free assessment would be a really powerful tool. It's a great place to start, and frankly, just about every business should be thinking about this. MACH Alliance is happy to help get them on the path and to shepherd them along in their transition."

MACH Alliance member Deloitte Digital led the project with a working group of Alliance member volunteers and system integrator representatives with experience in this area, from organizations including commercetools, Capgemini, Apply Digital, Orium, Vuestorefront, Big Commerce, Scaleflex, Vercel, talon.one, Cloudinary, Intive, Bold Commerce, Epam and Valtech.

To read the whitepaper and take the assessment, visit: https://machalliance.org/mach-maturity-assessment

To learn more about MACH Alliance, visit www.machalliance.org .

