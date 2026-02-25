Mach Industries Announces San Francisco Expansion

Advancing engineering, design and partnership initiatives as the company scales next-generation capabilities.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Industries , a defense manufacturing company that develops advanced unmanned systems, today announced the opening of its new hub in San Francisco, California. This new location will strengthen collaboration across advanced technology ecosystems and support long-term growth amid increasing demand from the U.S. military and allied partners. Mach Industries' headquarters will remain in Huntington Beach at Forge 1, their 115,000-square-foot facility dedicated to engineering, rapid prototyping, and advanced manufacturing.

"We expand where great engineers are solving the hardest problems," said Ethan Thornton, Founder and CEO of Mach Industries. "San Francisco helps us move faster within the broader technology ecosystem while strengthening the engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing work already underway across Mach."

The San Francisco Bay Area's longstanding role in software development, aerospace and advanced systems development make it a critical center for Mach Industries. Establishing a presence in the area places the company closer to a deep concentration of technical talent, research institutions and emerging technologies to support rapid iteration and disciplined growth across the defense ecosystem.

About Mach Industries

Founded in 2023, Mach Industries is a defense manufacturing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. The company develops advanced unmanned systems and the manufacturing infrastructure to scale their production. By vertically integrating weapons, propulsion, and manufacturing, Mach delivers the speed, adaptability, and resilience required to preserve military advantage. www.machindustries.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mach Industries