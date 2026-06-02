Mach Industries Raises $300 Million in Series C Funding

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Industries, a leading defense manufacturer building advanced unmanned systems for modern defense, today announced it has raised $300 million in Series C funding. The new capital will accelerate execution of existing government contracts, talent acquisition, product development, and the expansion of Forge, the company's flexible manufacturing network.

The round was led by Infinite Capital and Ribbit Capital, valuing the company at $1.8 billion. The new investors join longstanding backers including Bedrock Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Khosla Ventures, an investor group that has supported Mach Industries across multiple stages of its growth.

Mach Industries exists to build next-generation defense systems that preserve an allied American technological edge. As drone warfare accelerates and adversaries field autonomous systems at scale, superiority will belong to those who can develop, manufacture, and deploy faster. Mach Industries is scaling to meet that moment.



"Today's Series C funding is a powerful accelerator for our mission," said Founder and CEO Ethan Thornton. "We're delivering advanced unmanned systems at the pace the threat environment demands, and we're grateful to our investors for believing in our ability to strengthen American and allied superiority on the battlefield."

The capital will expand Forge and Mach Propulsion, advance second-generation systems, and deepen partnerships with U.S. Department of War customers, including the Army, Air Force, and SOCOM, as well as allied governments.

"Mach will be vital to the safety and future of free societies" said Nathan Doctor, Founder of Infinite Capital. "As an outlier in defense innovation, Mach has proven with unprecedented speed to flight, production trajectory, and contract success that rebuilding America's industrial base is of prime importance. The team's mission-first ethos drives this strategy with urgency and operational discipline."

Most recently, Mach Industries acquired Exquadrum, now rebranded as Mach Energetics, integrating its energetics systems, engineering team, manufacturing infrastructure, and test facilities to further vertically integrated production and accelerate system delivery. This acquisition enhances testing throughput and enables faster iteration across all platforms, advancing the company's long-term strategy to build a more independent, resilient, and vertically integrated manufacturing, development, and test base.

"At Ribbit, we partner with teams disrupting the status quo, who see the cracks before anyone else and have the conviction to build something better," said Micky Malka, Founder of Ribbit Capital. "Ethan and the Mach team are building with urgency, increasingly controlling their supply chain, and refusing to wait for incumbents to catch up. They combine technical depth, execution speed, and a strong sense of duty to country. We're proud to co-lead this Series C as they build a defining company."

Over the past twelve months, Mach Industries has scaled across every dimension of the business. The company now operates five active vehicle programs: Viper, a jet-powered vertical take-off, one way vehicle; Glide, a high-altitude strike glider; Stratos, an airborne surveillance platform; Dart, a low-cost counter-drone interceptor; and Pike, a long-range strike munition built for large-scale deployment, with production expected to begin on at least three systems this year.

To support this next phase of growth, Mach has strengthened its executive team with senior technical, operational, and government engagement leaders who will help drive system development, manufacturing scale, and long-term strategic initiatives. Together, these milestones mark Mach's transition from rapid development to scaled production and deployment.

About Mach Industries

Founded in 2023, Mach Industries is a defense manufacturing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. The company develops advanced unmanned systems and the manufacturing infrastructure to scale their production. By vertically integrating weapons, propulsion, and manufacturing, Mach delivers the speed, adaptability, and resilience required to preserve the allied edge in an increasingly contested world. For more information, please visit us at machindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Mach Industries