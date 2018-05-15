Mach7 and Client Outlook Inc. Announce their Partnership to Deliver Alternatives to the Outdated PACS Paradigm

The traditional single-vendor radiology PACS model that once promised compatibility has been compromised by multi-site consolidation, constant emergence of new technology, and increasing need for cost efficiency. Healthcare organizations need an adaptable infrastructure to respond to these trends. However, they are held back by legacy PACS systems that lack the flexibility to expand out of the radiology department and into an enterprise imaging model, which consequently places enormous strain on IT resources and organizational budgets.

Together, Mach7 and Client Outlook are delivering a reconstructed PACS that support the evolution to a true enterprise solution. Their advanced vendor neutral frameworks support interoperability with other technologies enabling healthcare organizations to move beyond the boundaries of the traditional departmental PACS paradigm. With this solution, healthcare organizations have more options to adopt new technologies that empower future growth at a much lower cost of ownership.

Mach7's data services platform sets the foundation with advanced technology for clinical data aggregation and the management of complex workflows. Client Outlook's eUnity Smartviewer is the backbone of an integrated enterprise, offering the market's only zero-footprint viewer that can be used for both enterprise and departmental diagnostic reading. The combined solution delivers a clinically rich PACS built on a scalable framework that connects care teams, specialty applications, and clinical data across enterprises.

"We are excited about this growing partnership. The path to a consolidated enterprise becomes clear with technology that meets organizational requirements for integration and cost savings while delivering clinical value," states Mike Jackman, CEO, Mach7 Technologies. "The market continues to put our technologies together and we are pleased to closely align with Client Outlook to deliver relevant solutions for today's enterprise challenges."

"Healthcare organizations today expect technology to work," added Steve Rankin, CEO, Client Outlook Inc. "They should not be held back by outdated systems or reluctantly forced to make choices based on what their PACS can handle, as opposed to what their organization needs. Our expanded partnership with Mach7 allows our two organizations to meet market expectations with innovative solutions that guide these health institutions into the future."

To learn more, visit Mach7 Technologies and Client Outlook at SIIM 2018 and www.mach7t.com/pacs.

About Client Outlook

Client Outlook Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused exclusively on empowering the image viewing evolution from hospital department to healthcare enterprise through an innovative software platform called eUnity. Uniquely designed as a zero-footprint viewing solution but purpose-built as an integration platform, eUnity gives all patient care stakeholders equal access to images for clinical viewing and diagnostic radiology reading. This powerful foundation cultivates a boundary-less enterprise that manages change and is prepared for future growth. Visit www.clientoutlook.com for more information.

About Mach7 Technologies:

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) develops a secure data services platform that improves business, operational and patient outcomes. Mach7's interoperable foundation manages patient data and hosts an ecosystem of apps that delivers solutions including PACS, enterprise imaging workflows, vendor neutral archiving (VNA), artificial intelligence (AI), clinical portals, care coordination and more. Reimagine, redefine, and reconstruct the best solution to connect and exchange health information without boundaries. Work smart with Mach7 in the cloud or onsite. Contact us to learn more.

Visit www.mach7t.com.

Press contact:

Sarah Lavoie

Marketing and Sales Operations Manager

802-448-4977

sarah.lavoie@mach7t.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mach7-and-client-outlook-inc-announce-their-partnership-to-deliver-alternatives-to-the-outdated-pacs-paradigm-300648481.html

SOURCE Mach7 Technologies

Related Links

http://www.mach7t.com

