Machine Condition Monitoring Market worth $4.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine condition monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2024 to USD 4.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Cloud technology enables access to maintenance data anywhere in the world through devices such as personal computers, tablets, or smartphones. This data is available to any stakeholder with approved access, including third-party analysts, without requiring any additional expensive infrastructure. Cloud computing reduces operating costs and ensures easy data maintenance. It offers data flexibility and provides unlimited storage and secure networking options. Thus, the advent of cloud computing platforms with a significant focus on cyber security is expected to fuel the growth of the machine condition monitoring market.

Machine Condition Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 3.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 4.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technique, Offering and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Unavailability of technical expertise at remote locations Key Market Opportunities Integration of big data analytics and machine learning in machine condition monitoring Key Market Drivers Rising inclination towards wireless communication technology



The market for vibration monitoring technique segment is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period.

Vibration meters are the basic data logger devices representing machine vibration readings. Most vibration meters are battery-operated and consist of monochrome or digital LCD. These devices are portable and present a simple and convenient way to monitor vibrations. However, unlike vibration analyzers, they provide simple readings onscreen with no alarm level or reference to the previous readings or perhaps vibration standards in rotating machines. Further, portable vibration analyzers are effective, convenient, accurate, and mobile tools that have feature memories to store the vibration measurement data for further analysis.

On-premises segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Machine condition monitoring solutions and systems are deployed at the user's premises to ensure complete control over the data flow, enabling data security. This is one of the key reasons for adopting the on-premises machine condition monitoring solutions and systems. On-premises machine condition monitoring solutions and systems collect real-time data with high accuracy, reducing the response time to resolve issues. Machine condition monitoring solutions deployed on the company premises ensure complete control and security of its data. This leads to increased adoption of on-premises solutions. However, high installation, setup, and maintenance costs restrict the adoption of on-premises deployment of machine condition monitoring solutions and systems.

Aerospace industry segment to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Aerospace is a rapidly growing industry, and there is a constant need to enhance the reliability of machines to avoid production losses occurring due to machinery breakdowns. In aircraft manufacturing, more than one condition monitoring technology is used to monitor the condition of critical machines, resulting in the generation of large volumes of data. Advanced algorithms are used to develop condition monitoring systems and solutions to accommodate various analytical technologies. The use of artificial intelligence for condition monitoring enables companies to efficiently detect potential faults in machinery, thereby minimizing production losses.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share of the machine condition monitoring market during the forecast period.

The machine condition monitoring industry in North America has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. Machine condition monitoring systems can accurately forecast equipment failure, helping organizations reduce their maintenance and operational expenses and financial losses witnessed due to unplanned downtime. North America accounts for a significant share of the machine condition monitoring market, and it is one of the most advanced regions in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure development. Further, factors such as the rising focus of manufacturing firms on optimum asset management and resource utilization; tight government regulations related to workplace and personnel safety; and stringent quality control standards required to be followed by companies from the oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverages industries accelerate the demand for machine condition monitoring systems in North America.

Key Players

The key players in the machine condition monitoring companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), General Electric (US), Amphenol Corporation (US) and others.

