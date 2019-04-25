Machine Learning in RayStation and the Clinical use of RayCare on Show at ESTRO 38

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During 27–29 April, RaySearch will be exhibiting at the ESTRO 38 Annual meeting in Milan, Italy. RaySearch will demonstrate machine learning* and deep learning* features in the treatment planning system RayStation® and present related studies and results. The latest innovations in the groundbreaking, now clinically live, oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®* will also be on show. Attendees are welcome to visit RaySearch at booth #1100. Demonstrations are already available for booking at: www.raysearchlabs.com.

Deep learning and machine learning in RayStation

New functionality from the latest releases of RayStation will be demonstrated, including the first-ever deep learning and machine learning applications in a treatment planning system. The applications for automated treatment planning and automated organ segmentation, which are a part of RayStation 8B, will help improve efficiency and consistency in radiotherapy at the clinic.

The efficiency gains from the machine learning features in RayStation 8B was recently published. RaySearch and University Medical Center Groningen in The Netherlands have conducted a retrospective clinical study on head-and-neck cases. The study shows that the machine learning planning approach can generate deliverable dual arc VMAT plans with adequate target coverage in 97% of the cases. The results will be presented during the lunch symposium Advancing Cancer Treatment Through Software Innovation on Saturday April 27.

RaySearch is collaborating with Iridium Cancer Network, Antwerp, Belgium, on deep-learning segmentation, and the clinic has trained a model for male pelvic segmentation. The results will be shown at the congress and can be read further upon in the Deep learning segmentation whitepaper at RaySearch's website.

Other new major functionalities in RayStation will be demonstrated, including photon Monte Carlo dose calculation, a new module for evaluation of robustness of treatment plans, as well as the availability of boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) planning*.

How the clinical use of RayCare can increase workflow efficiency

RayCare is in clinical use at Iridium Cancer Network and at the newly opened Provision Cares Proton Therapy in Nashville, USA, where RayCare is being used as the sole OIS. Representatives from both clinics will participate during the lunch symposium on Saturday April 27, where the workflow efficiency gains from the integration between RayCare and RayStation will be discussed.

The development of RayCare is moving forward rapidly and the latest features and improvements will be demonstrated at ESTRO 38. Efficiency boosting features include task-based order management which automatically triggers workflows, improved planning workflow using automated plan generation from RayStation, as well as patient summary and whiteboard views.

Demonstrations

Support for TomoTherapy® treatment planning and management

In the Accuray booth, presentations of RayStation and RayCare for the TomoTherapy® platform will be available. Demonstrations can be booked by visiting RaySearch's and Accuray's respective booths.

RaySearch's deputy CEO Björn Hårdemark will hold a presentation at Accuray's AERO™ Academy on Monday, April 29 at 13:10 pm. The theme of his talk is "Full Integration of the TomoTherapy® System, RayStation and RayCare".

Online adaptive proton therapy workflow

The online adaptive proton therapy workflow will be presented. Daily optimized plans are created for the individual patient to preserve the original treatment intent. Demonstrations can be booked by visiting RaySearch's booth.

Proton planning for MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®

RayStation now supports Adaptive Aperture pencil beam planning, where each delivered energy layer is collimated separately. This new feature brings out the best of the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning. Demonstrations can be booked by visiting RaySearch's and Mevion's respective booths.

Lunch symposium: Advancing Cancer Treatment Through Software Innovation

On Saturday April 27, 13:15 - 14:15, room Brown 3, RaySearch will hold a lunch symposium focused on how software is driving innovation in oncology.

ModeratorPiet Dirix, MD, Radiation Oncologist, Iridium Cancer Network, Antwerp, Belgium

Machine learning planning in RayStation: the current status for head and neck cancer VMATRoel Kierkels, PhD, Medical Physicist, University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands

A fully integrated proton therapy workflow with RayCare OIS and RayStation TPS Ben Frank , Vice President of Operations, Provision Proton Therapy, Nashville , USA

Comprehensive cancer care: bringing it all togetherJohan Löf, Founder & CEO, RaySearch, Stockholm, Sweden

Questions and conclusion sessionPiet Dirix, MD, Radiation Oncologist, Iridium Cancer Network, Antwerp, Belgium

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

