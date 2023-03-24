Machine Vision-2D and 3D MV Systems Technologies and Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Vision Guided Robotics Systems Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Vision-2D and 3D MV Systems: Technologies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global machine vision systems market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2021 to reach $21.6 billion by 2027. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is estimated to grow by 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Machine vision (MV) markets have been rapidly changing in recent years.

The sector is driven by both long-term and short-term changes. Longterm changes include technological factors, which can increase the value provided by MV products and thereby stimulate and increase demand. The increasing requirements for quality control, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing in all sectors of the economy have increased the long-term demand for MV products. Markets change as customer preferences for various product features shift. Emerging MV applications can expand the size of the MV components and systems markets.



Report Scope



This report provides an overview of the global market for machine vision systems and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, type, vertical, application, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global machine vision systems market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.



The report includes:

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global and regional markets for machine vision systems with emphasis on 2D and 3D MV system technologies market

Analyses of the global market trends with market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global machine vision systems market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on component, technology type, application, end use vertical, and region

Discussion of the major market drivers and opportunities in the market for machine vision systems, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other macroeconomic factors influencing the market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Highlights of the recent advances made in the research, development, design, and manufacture of MV components and systems, their varied industrial and non-industrial applications, industry outlook, and value chain analysis providing systematic study of all key intermediaries involved

Review of patents and new developments in the machine vision systems industry, and the number of recent patent grants for innovations in MV technologies and processes by each major category

Insight into the company competitive landscape and market share analysis of the major companies operating within the industry

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Basler AG, Cognex Corp., National Instruments Corp., and Omron Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Vision Guided Robotics Systems

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Artificial Intelligence in Machine Vision

4.1.3 Implementation of Advanced Technology Across the Manufacturing Industry

4.2 Market Challenges

4.2.1 Surging Risks of Cyber-Attacks on Industrial Machines and Robots

4.2.2 Frequent Requirements of Maintenance and Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Usage of Embedded Vision Across End-Use Industries

4.3.2 Advancement in Industry 4.0

4.3.3 Rising Demand for Application-Oriented Machine Vision Systems



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Cameras

5.2.2 Imaging Software

5.2.3 Optics, Lighting, and Frame Grabbers

5.2.4 Processor Hardware

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Traditional

5.3.2 Deep Learning



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of System

6.1 Overview

6.2 1D Vision

6.3 2D Vision

6.4 3D Vision



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Vertical

7.1 Overview

7.2 Industrial

7.2.1 Automotive

7.2.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.3 Semiconductor, IC, and PCBs

7.2.4 Metal

7.2.5 Glass

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Non-industrial

7.3.1 Healthcare

7.3.2 Security and Surveillance

7.3.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems

7.3.4 Others



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Identification

8.3 Measurement

8.4 Positioning and Guidance

8.5 Quality Assurance and Inspection



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 10 Patent Analysis



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

A&B Software

Active Silicon Ltd.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Balaji Microtechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Basler AG

Canon U.SA Inc.

CBC Co. Ltd.

Cognex Corp.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Epic Systems Inc.

Graftek Imaging Inc.

Integro Technologies Corp.

Isra Vision GmbH

Jadak Technologies Inc.

Keyence Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

Matrox

Mediatek Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Omron Corp.

Phoenix Imaging

