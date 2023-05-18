Machine Vision Camera Market size to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the machine vision camera market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 1494.12 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research is the key factor driving the global machine vision camera market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., TKH Group NV, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

adimec.com- The company offers machine vision camera such as Quartz series and Sapphire series.

alpha-mos.com- The company offers machine vision camera such as Alvium CSI 2 and Bonito pro.

bannerengineering.com- The company offers machine vision camera such as VE smart camera.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027 Size

Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027 Trends

Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Driver

Increased demand in non-industrial sectors

Increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research

Increased demand for vision-guided industrial robots in APAC

Market Trend

Augmented demand for smart cameras

Advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT

Technical advances

Market Challenges

High cost of implementation

Technical issues in deploying machine vision cameras

Low frequency of repurchase

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors Download Sample reports

Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Machine Vision Camera Market is segmented as below:

Platform

PC Based Camera



Smart Camera



Wireless Camera



Wearable Camera

Type

Line Scan



Area Scan



3D Scan Cameras

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine vision camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the machine vision camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine vision camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine vision camera market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Nanotechnology Products Market- The Nanotechnology Products Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.92% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 106.2 billion.

Vacuum Lifter Market- The vacuum lifter market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 83.22 billion.

Machine Vision Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1494.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., TKH Group NV, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global machine vision camera market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global machine vision camera market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 PC based camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on PC based camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PC based camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PC based camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PC based camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Smart camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Smart camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Smart camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Smart camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Smart camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wireless camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wireless camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wireless camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wireless camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wireless camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wearable camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wearable camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wearable camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wearable camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wearable camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Line scan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Line scan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Line scan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Line scan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Line scan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Area scan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Area scan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Area scan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Area scan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Area scan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 3D scan cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on 3D scan cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on 3D scan cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on 3D scan cameras - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on 3D scan cameras - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV

Exhibit 123: Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV - Key offerings

12.4 Alpha MOS

Exhibit 126: Alpha MOS - Overview



Exhibit 127: Alpha MOS - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Alpha MOS - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Alpha MOS - Segment focus

12.5 Banner Engineering Corp.

Exhibit 130: Banner Engineering Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Banner Engineering Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Banner Engineering Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Basler AG

Exhibit 133: Basler AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Basler AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Basler AG - Key offerings

12.7 Baumer Holding AG

Exhibit 136: Baumer Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Baumer Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Baumer Holding AG - Key offerings

12.8 Cognex Corp.

Exhibit 139: Cognex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Cognex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Cognex Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Datalogic Spa

Exhibit 142: Datalogic Spa - Overview



Exhibit 143: Datalogic Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Datalogic Spa - Key news



Exhibit 145: Datalogic Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Datalogic Spa - Segment focus

12.10 Decision Technology LLC

Exhibit 147: Decision Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 148: Decision Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Decision Technology LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 158: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 JAI AS

Exhibit 163: JAI AS - Overview



Exhibit 164: JAI AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: JAI AS - Key offerings

12.15 National Instruments Corp.

Exhibit 166: National Instruments Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: National Instruments Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: National Instruments Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: National Instruments Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 170: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 175: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio