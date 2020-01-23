MachNation Launches MIT-E Pf, Performance Testing Software for IoT solutions

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MachNation , the industry's leading testing and benchmarking firm for IoT platforms, has launched MIT-E Performance (MIT-E Pf). MIT-E Pf , the world's first software built exclusively for performance and scalability testing of IoT platforms and solutions, can verify platform performance up to 10 million IoT devices and 1 million IoT messages per second.

MIT-E Pf meets all requirements for IoT platform performance testing.

MachNation MIT-E Pf Architecture MachNation MIT-E Pf sample output

Purpose-built for IoT . MIT-E P f simulates real-world IoT message flows while identifying and tracking every message.

. MIT-E P simulates real-world IoT message flows while identifying and tracking every message. Scalable, cloud native, and API based. MIT-E P f scales to match customer needs while systematically orchestrating the spin-up and spin-down processes.

MIT-E P scales to match customer needs while systematically orchestrating the spin-up and spin-down processes. Template driven. Customers can use MachNation's pre-designed, best-in-class templates or easily design custom test templates in MIT-E P f .

Customers can use MachNation's pre-designed, best-in-class templates or easily design custom test templates in MIT-E P . Open data and analytics. MachNation developers and data scientists have built a MIT-E P f reporting and big data engine that delivers native analytics reports and easily makes data available for customers' BI tools.

MachNation developers and data scientists have built a MIT-E P reporting and big data engine that delivers native analytics reports and easily makes data available for customers' BI tools. Operated and managed by IoT experts at MachNation. MIT-E Pf is supported by developers and testers at MachNation who use IoT platforms daily.

Enterprises, service providers, and IoT platform vendors now have an independent, accurate, and reproducible way to measure IoT performance without impacting their deployments in the field. MachNation designed MIT-E Pf to deliver groundbreaking accuracy while ensuring that enterprise production deployments are isolated from the testing process.

"MachNation, a company known for exceptional technology skills and fact-based insights, is entering a new phase by launching performance testing software for IoT platforms and solutions. MIT-E Pf will revolutionize the way enterprises design, procure, and test IoT platforms," said Steve Hilton, President, MachNation. "No longer will enterprises need to rely on IoT vendors' claims about the scalability of their solutions."

Designed using the newest industry-standard software and development methodologies, MachNation can deploy MIT-E Pf on-premises or in the cloud. Leveraging serverless microservices and containerized load generation, MachNation has created an infrastructure as code (IaC) tool that can test even the most dynamic and scalable IoT platform.

"We have designed MIT-E Pf from the ground up with the IoT user in mind. We saw a huge void in the market for IoT-centric performance testing software, so we started with a clean sheet of paper and have built a tool that is template-based, simulates real-world IoT message flows, and is API driven," said Samuel Hale, Technology Analyst and MIT-E Pf head architect, MachNation.

MachNation is continuing to add new functionality, testing templates, and metrics to MIT-E Pf. With 4 performance categories, 20 performance tests, and 67 metrics per load schedule, MIT-E Pf sets the industry standard for IoT-first performance testing software.

Learn more about MIT-E Pf

Press Contacts

Steve Hilton, for MachNation

232881@email4pr.com

+1.725.222.3462

SOURCE MachNation, Inc.