Mackenzie Investments Selects OneVest's Operating System to Advance its Digital Transformation for Advisors and Investors

Mackenzie to leverage OneVest's highly configurable platform to launch a modern suite of advisor, investor, and onboarding solutions.

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - OneVest, a leading provider of next-generation wealth management technology, today announced it is partnering with Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), a leading global asset manager, as the firm advances its digital experience transformation strategy.

Through this joint initiative, Mackenzie will introduce its new digital client and advisor portals with modern, scalable infrastructure, supported by OneVest's wealth management operating system later this year.

OneVest Mackenzie PR Image (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

This collaboration with OneVest represents an important milestone in Mackenzie's broader digital transformation and its client experience ecosystem, spanning digital platforms, data infrastructure, and servicing capabilities to reduce friction and better support advisors and investors.

As Mackenzie continues to evolve its digital ecosystem, the firm demanded a high-velocity, API-first architecture capable of integrating seamlessly with its complex enterprise environment. To enable this strategy, Mackenize selected OneVest's platform for its unique ability to deliver a highly configurable, white-labelled user interface that eliminates administrative friction for the firm's network of more than 40,000 financial advisors and their clients.

"Mackenzie is a visionary institution that deeply understands the importance of elevating the advisor and investor experience in a rapidly changing market," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. "Modern asset management requires a shift from rigid, legacy systems to agile, modular environments. Our technology doesn't force firms to change their business; it provides the flexible engine needed to accelerate it. By supporting Mackenzie's new digital experiences, we're providing the high-velocity infrastructure they need to deliver a refined, state-of-the-art experience for their clients."

The Power of Modern Enterprise Technology The collaboration highlights the strength of OneVest's model in delivering sophisticated, adaptable solutions for the world's leading financial institutions. Key highlights of the collaboration include:

Next-Gen Digital Portals: A new, curated user interface designed to empower advisors to manage their operational workflow more efficiently through, while elevating investor experience through a new investor portal and mobile app.

A new, curated user interface designed to empower advisors to manage their operational workflow more efficiently through, while elevating investor experience through a new investor portal and mobile app. Modular Enterprise Flexibility: OneVest's architecture is designed specifically for the enterprise customer, offering the ability to integrate flexibly back into established systems and iterate quickly on user experiences.

OneVest's architecture is designed specifically for the enterprise customer, offering the ability to integrate flexibly back into established systems and iterate quickly on user experiences. High-Velocity Data Architecture: Universal data orchestration architecture that ensures high-speed performance and data integrity across Mackenzie's enterprise-scale user base, maintaining a secure and streamlined flow of information.

"Delivering a seamless, high-quality experience for advisors and investors is central to our strategy," said Luke Gould, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments. "As we continue to modernize our platforms, data, and service model, we are investing in flexible, scalable technology that enables us to move with greater speed and precision. Our collaboration with OneVest strengthens our ability to reduce complexity, better support advisors, and deliver a more intuitive and connected experience for the clients we serve."

About OneVest OneVest is a financial technology company redefining wealth management through an intelligent, agentic operating system. By advancing fragmented legacy software with a unified, AI-native platform built for autonomous execution, OneVest enables firms to operate with greater speed, control, and scale. Its open architecture deploys intelligence across the enterprise, transforming operations and freeing advisors to grow. OneVest serves financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, and global markets. Please visit www.onevest.com for more information.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $314 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.